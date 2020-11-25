Queens Public Library Announces December Schedule for LITERARY THURSDAYS
Join in beginning December 3 with 'Author Talk with Lisa Kohn about To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence'.
Queens Public Library has announced their December schedule for Literary Thursdays!
See below!
December 3
Author Talk with Lisa Kohn about To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence
Join them as author Lisa Kohn discusses her memoir "To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence." Kohn's early years in New York City during the 1970s were a mixture of encounter groups, macrobiotic diets, and communes until her mother pledged their lives to the Unification Church (the "Moonies"). Kohn's book reveals how one can leave behind absurdity and horror and create a life of intention and joy. To attend, go here.
December 10
Author Talk with Dr. Michelle Braun about High-Octane Brain: 5 Science-Based Steps to Sharpen Your Memory and Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer's
Board-certified neuropsychologist Dr. Michelle Braun will help us understand brain health and the lifestyle factors shown to protect against Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Braun has combined the insights of eight leading brain health experts with cutting-edge research to offer proven strategies to reduce your risk of Alzheimer's disease. To attend, go here.
December 17
Author Talk with Clifford Thompson about What It Is: Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man's Blues
"It is what it is," a phrase which commonly signals indifference or resignation, becomes instead a call to uncover facts. At a time when blatant racism and xenophobia have seeped into all corners of everyday life in America, "What It Is: Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man's Blues" presents a discussion that considers the fate of a country that time and again fails to value Black life. To attend go here.
No Programs Scheduled for December 24 (Christmas Eve) and 31 (New Year's Eve)
