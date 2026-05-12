Queen Latifah to Join THE VOICE as a Coach for Season 30

Queen Latifah, the musician and actress who appeared onscreen in the films of Chicago and Hairspray, will join season 30 of NBC’s Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” as a coach this fall. This will mark her debut season on the series.

Queen Latifah will be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, along with new coach Riley Green. The country star previously performed in finale episodes for seasons 26 and 28.

In a nod to the franchise’s 30th anniversary, the upcoming season will feature surprises along the way, with special appearances from former coaches and mentors, callbacks to memorable moments and more.

Season 29 of “The Voice," which concluded in April, has reached over 25 million total viewers across platforms. The show is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

"The Voice" was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

About Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is a Grammy award-winning musician, critically acclaimed television and Oscar-nominated film actress, producer, label president, author and entrepreneur. Latifah has had amazing success since her career began in Hollywood and became the first hip-hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination for her portrayal of “Mama Morton” in the feature musical CHICAGO. She also received an Emmy Award nomination, a Golden Globe win, and a SAG Award win for her role in the cable film LIFE SUPPORT. She received a National Medal of the Arts from the United States Government in 2024 and was a 2023 honoree at The 46th Kennedy Center Honors.

Making her big screen debut in Spike Lee’s 1991 film, JUNGLE FEVER, Latifah then starred in SET IT OFF and co-starred with Holly Hunter and Danny DeVito in the critically acclaimed LIVING OUT LOUD. From 1993-1998, Latifah starred in the network comedy “Living Single.” Following CHICAGO, she starred in and executive-produced the box office hit BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE.

Her additional film credits include THE SECRRET LIFE OF BEES, alongside Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys and Dakota Fanning; Neil Meron and Craig Zadan’s HAIRSPRAY, MAD MONEY opposite Diane Keaton and Katie Holmes; JUST WRIGHT; JOYFUL NOISE; THE LAST HOLIDAY; and BEAUTY SHOP. She also starred in and executive-produced the cable movie adaptation of STEEL MAGNOLIAS. From 2013-2014, she was the host of “The Queen Latifah Show,” which she produced with partner Shakim Compere and Overbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and James Lassiter.

In May 2015, Latifah made her way back to the small screen, earning an Emmy Award nomination, Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in the cable film BESSIE, which she also produced.

In 2017, Latifah starred in the hit comedy GIRLS TRIP, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. She also starred in the 2016 faith-based movie MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, opposite Jennifer Garner, and reprised her role in ICE AGE: COLLISION COURSE. Latifah also starred in the FOX hit series “Star,” which had its series finale May 2019. Additionally, she took to the stage and small screen performing as the title character in the television musical THE WIZ LIVE!, alongside Uzo Aduba, Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Common and David Alan Grier.

Latifah has earned seven Grammy Award nominations, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1994. In 2004, she was nominated for Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Go Head.” In 2005, she was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for “The Dana Owens Album,” and in 2008, she was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “Trav’lin Light.”

Flavor Unit Entertainment, the production company owned and operated by Latifah and her parner Shakim Compere, was behind the hit feature comedies BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE, BEAUTY SHOP, and THE PERFECT HOLIDAY. Flavor Unit also produced the films THE COOKOUT, JUST WRIGHT, and END OF THE ROAD, as well as cable films BESSIE, and LIFE SUPPORT. Together, Latifah and Compere produced THE REAL MVP: THE WANDA PRATT STORY, “The Best Place to Be,” “Curvy Style with Timothy Snell,” “The Perfect Match” and “The Rap Game.” Additionally, Flavor Unit produced the one-hour special event “Dear Mama,” which premiered on Mother’s Day, and has been renewed as an annual special.

In November of 2019, Latifah was seen as Ursula in ABC’s live-action remake of THE LITTLE MERMAID. In April 2020, she starred in the Quibi drama, WHEN THE STREET LIGHTS GO ON, and executive produced Lifetime’s THE CLARK SISTERS: FIRST LADIES OF GOSPEL which became the highest-rated original movie for Lifetime since 2016. She also headlined the Netflix sports drama HUSTLE opposite Adam Sandler along with starring and producing Ray Giarratana’s THE TIGER RISING.

Latifah most recently starred in and executive produced the CBS series reboot of “The Equalizer,” which quickly became TV’s #1 scripted series when it premiered in 2021 and ran five seasons through 2025. Next, Latifah will return as the voice of wooly mammoth “Ellie” in ICE AGE: BOILING POINT, the franchise’s 6th installment releasing on February 5th, 2027.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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