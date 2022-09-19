Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Quail Bell to Present The Funny Poetry Series POET VOICE SUCKS This Month

The next lineup will include Maxwell Bauman, Joaquin Capehart, Parker Denton, Ed Go, Sarah Elizabeth Hewitt, Meagan J. Meehan, Kate Robards, and Charlie Shulman.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Poet Voice Sucks is a comedic funny poetry series co-hosted and co-produced by Christine Stoddard and Jess Appel at the Broadway Comedy Club in New York City for Quail Bell Press & Productions. The tagline is "Poetry for everyone (except pretentious schmucks.)" It premiered on May 22, 2022, with a following one on July 24th, and the next one scheduled for September 25th. The next lineup will include Maxwell Bauman, Joaquin Capehart, Parker Denton, Ed Go, Sarah Elizabeth Hewitt, Meagan J. Meehan, Kate Robards, and Charlie Shulman. The series will return every other month.

​Past features have included:

• Julius Baltonado
​• Gregory Crosby
​• M.A. Dennis
• Miranda Dennis
• Jen Fitzgerald
• Thomas Fucaloro
• Meagan Meehan
• Donna Morales
​• Ben Nardolilli
• Buttered Roll
• Kristine Slentz
• Bimini Wright
• Yi Wu

Tickets for all Poet Voice Sucks shows can be purchased on Quail Bell's Eventbrite page here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197712®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fo%2Fquail-bell-press-amp-productions-33449719393?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About the hosts:

Christine Stoddard is a writer, actor, director, and artist. Her plays at the Broadway Comedy Club include "Hashtag Mountain Girl," "Clowns & Otters," "Forget Fairytales," and others. In June 2022, she wrote/directed her award-winning drama "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" at Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. She has written several books (including poetry books!) and been the artist-in-residence at multiple organizations, with work appearing in The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, The Brooklyn Rail, Ms. Magazine, The Feminist Wire, The Portland Review, and beyond. You can catch her play "My Favorite Sex Toy" at the Broadway Comedy Club on Oct. 2nd and the Greenwich Village Comedy Club on October 3rd. Find out more about her work at www.worldofchristinestoddard.com. Instagram/Twitter: @stoddardsays

Jess Appel is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring together another set of outstanding writers and performers in her third time co-hosting/curating "Poet Voice Sucks". An actor by trade, a few of Jess's NYC and regional comedic theater credits include: Social Media Influencer in "Hashtag Mountain Girl", Rosalind in "As You Like It", Little Sally in "Urinetown The Musical", and Bad News Bear in "Avenue Q". She hails from New Jersey, and got her BFA in Acting from Syracuse University when Zoom did not exist. Please laugh AT her. @realdealjessappeal www.jessappel.com


