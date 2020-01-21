QED Will Present Ft. Bob Biggerstaff, Veronica Garza & More

Below are some of the highlighted events coming to QED from Feb. 12-18, including:

the city's finest drag queens and comedians find the humor in mental health at Shock Therapy Drag & Comedy ft. Shanita Bump, Kelly Bachman, Vannessa Jackson, Adele Computer, April Boddie, and hosts Marcela Onyango and Mariah Harrie Fisher (Feb. 12); stories about the theme "Pals & Confidants" at Story Slam (Feb. 12); sketch comedy duo Soul Crush presents Twinning, a variety show based on two-person acts (Feb. 14); Aaron Zarabi hosts White Sauce Hot Sauce, featuring comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, and probably your Instagram feed (Feb. 14); Soft Core!, where NYC's quickest comics riff on sleazy late-night Cinemax movies (Feb, 14); Odd Rock Comedy Hour, a variety show brought to you by Rob Paravonian; QED's house-booked stand-up showcase QED Presents, with Bob Biggerstaff, Usama Siddiquee, Veronica Garza, Ben Katzner, and host Gabe Mollica (Feb. 15); Michelle Drozdick's solo show The Gimmick & You (Feb 16); a chance for freelancers to grab a drink and hang at Astoria Creatives Meetup (Feb. 18); and, a chance to sketch a live model at Drink & Draw (Feb. 18).

You can find complete schedule and performance details at the QED calendar.

﻿WED, FEB 12 @ 7:30PM

Shock Therapy Drag & Comedy

S.A.D.? Join us for Shock Therapy Drag & Comedy, an outrageously therapeutic night with the city's finest drag queens and comedians eager to shock and humor you out of your depression, wtv the brand! We'll talk meds, mood swings, therapy, and our goddamn PTSD! This line-up is crazy! Like truly so fucking mentally ill it's inexplicable that we are functional enough to perform. Starring Shanita Bump, Kelly Bachman, Vannessa Jackson, Adele Computer, April Boddie, and hosts Marcela Onyango and Mariah Harrie Fisher (aka Taha Rakla).

WED, FEB 12 @ 9PM

Story Slam

Story Slam is a celebration of oral storytelling, where folks get on stage and tell tall tales from their real lives. Seven minutes or less. Reading isn't allowed, and we all agree that the stories are true as well as the teller can remember. While there won't be a campfire, there will be a circle of trust, and hopefully laughter/tears/catharsis. Adult themes and adult language possible. The theme for the night is "Pals & Confidants." There will be a limited number of open mic slots available, so show up early if you want to get onstage!

THUR, FEB 13 @ 7:30PM

Soul Crush Presents Twinning

At Twinning, Sketch comedy duo Soul Crush (Laura Merli and Marissa Stuart) presents a line-up of entirely two-person acts. This variety show is perfect for date nights and/or time with your bestie alike! Of course, you're welcome to bring more than one other person. We even encourage it.

FRI, FEB 14 @ 7:30PM

White Sauce Hot Sauce

Aaron Zarabi hosts one of Astoria's hottest and most diverse comedy shows, featuring comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, and your Instagram feed. White Sauce Hot Sauce - comedy satisfaction from the streets to the stage!

FRI, FEB 14 @ 11PM

Soft Core!

If you grew up with cable, chances are you stayed up late one night and watched a sleazy movie on Cinemax. Comedians Jenn Wehrung and Chris Gersbeck bring that weird late night experience to QED every first Friday, while New York City's quickest comedians riff over a cheesy soft-core adult movie, MST3K-style at Soft Core!

SAT, FEB 15 @ 7:30PM

Odd Rock Comedy Hour

Hosted by comedian, musician, and oddball Rob Paravonian, The Odd Rock Comedy Hour brings you music, comedy, sketch, video, or whatever oddness we can dream up! Paravonian is known the world over for his Pachelbel Rant and known in the outer boroughs for his song about the G Train!

SAT, FEB 15 @ 9:30PM

QED Presents

QED Presents is QED's series of house-booked stand-up showcases, featuring national headliners and up-and-coming gems! The Feb. 15 show features Bob Biggerstaff (Comedy Central), Usama Siddiquee (Just for Laughs - New Faces), Veronica Garza (Decoded), Ben Katzner (Keith & The Girl), and host Gabe Mollica (Edinburgh Fringe).

SUN, FEB 16 @ 7PM

The Gimmick & You

The Gimmick & You is comedian, improviser, and performer Michelle Drozdick's solo show based on an interview with a fully structured plot and narrative ... and it's all improvised!

CLASSES / EVENTS

TUE, FEB 18 @ 7PM

Astoria Creatives Meetup

Mix and mingle with other designers, writers, artists, performers, videographers, photographers, musicians, marketers, freelancers, 9-to-5 hustlers, and small biz owners at Astoria Creatives Meetup (Meetup link here).

TUE, FEB 18 @ 8PM

Drink & Draw

Want to get out of the house or studio and refresh your artistic skills? Looking to meet local creatives, network and exchange ideas? Well, never fear! QED is here with Drink & Draw! Live model poses can range from 30 seconds to 20 minutes. No need to be a pro, stick figures and hand-turkeys welcome! Bring your friends or enjoy an evening of creative exploration and meeting local artists. Each event will have a unique theme, new models, and plenty to drink! BYO materials (some materials will be available for purchase).





