Public Theater Sues Public Hotel for Trademark Infringement

Public Theater logo

A similar logo, name and similar events has led to The Public Theater suing the Public hotel, according to the New York Times.

The Public Theater filed a lawsuit for violated trademarks and claims that the hotel is using a logo that is reminiscent of the theater's own logo to promote hotel's theater and musical performances. The hotel, located at 215 Chrystie Street- just blocks from the theater- opened in 2017.

The New York Times spoke with Patrick Willingham, who said: "I remember at least a few donors who have remarked how clever we were to expand just a few blocks south of us." This is in reference to the Public Hotel, not at all associated with The Public Theater.

Ian Schrager, owner of the hotel, said in a statement "we fully intend to defend our rights with vigor and right the wrong being perpetrated against us."

Public Hotel logo

Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public Theater is currently under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, The Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City's five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Studio, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe's Pub.

Currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 59 Tony Awards, 169 Obie Awards, 53 Drama Desk Awards, 54 Lortel Awards, 32 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Desk Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes.

Related Articles