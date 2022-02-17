Producer Antonio Saillant To Appear At New York Institute Of Technology Earth Day Event 2022

Antonio Saillant, one of New York's most prolific sustainable film and TV producers, is set to deliver a keynote at the New York Institute of Technology as part of Earth Day for Sustainability 2022 on Friday, April 22, at the Old Westbury Campus. He will discuss sustainable initiatives in film, television and on Broadway, covering practices from energy to waste and beyond.

Associate Professor Robert Amundsen, Ph.D., director of NYIT's graduate program in energy management, invited NYIT Alumnus and producer Antonio Saillant to kick off Earth Day as keynote speaker. Dr. Robert Amundsen stated that, "There are many students, faculty, alumni, staff, and guests at NYIT who are concerned about the environment, so I am sure Antonio Saillant would have an enthusiastic audience."

Saillant is proactive in conserving energy in the television and movie industries, pushing ideas forward and producing environmentally sound results. According to Saillant, "The green initiative allows us to set a precedent to continue to produce high-quality productions with exacting standards, while minimizing our impact on the environment."

In furthering his passion for greening the entertainment industry, Saillant formed Angel Light Communications and The Saillant Company, production companies that gives inspired filmmakers the chance to make their dreams into realities. The Saillant Company, a subsidiary of Angel Light Communications, is committed to demonstrating that the movie and television industries can be environmentally responsible, providing filmmakers with the tactics and strategies for greener productions.

As a filmmaker, "I feel it is my responsibility to continue the commitment to reduce the impact on climate change and the environment, and be on the forefront of sustainable business practices," says Saillant.

Prior to Angel Light, Saillant was an energy consultant for Con Edison, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the United States, and various pharmaceutical companies for many years. Saillant has combined his knowledge of the energy business with the entertainment industry in hopes of contributing to a more sustainable future.

"My particular experience in engineering and business has helped me to develop a green transition easily," says Saillant. Saillant worked with Ted Kotcheff, former executive producer of NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," for many seasons. Saillant is working on a football drama, "Knights58," and feature film "Sky Carrier."

Angel Light Communications and The Saillant Company were created to educate and inspire future artists who have an entrepreneurial spirit, raw talent, commitment and tenacity to develop a career of sustainability and mastery. The company is committed to informing and entertaining audiences today and in the future on the importance of developing and maintaining a positively green, environmental approach to filmmaking and its production. All Angel Light and Saillant Company films follow Green Productions guidelines in order to reduce any negative impact on the environment. To learn more, visit https://www.angellightgroup.com.