Principal Dancer Russell Janzen To Give Final Performance With New York City Ballet During The 2023 Fall Season

Janzen will be dancing the principal role in “Diamonds” from George Balanchine's Jewels.   

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Principal Dancer Russell Janzen To Give Final Performance With New York City Ballet During The 2023 Fall Season

New York City Ballet Principal Dancer RUSSELL JANZEN will give his final performance with New York City Ballet on September 24 at 3pm, dancing the principal role in “Diamonds” from George Balanchine's Jewels.   

Janzen was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and began his dance training at the age of six at The Rock School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended summer sessions in 2004 and 2005 at the School of American Ballet, the official school of New York City Ballet, and enrolled as a full-time student in the winter of 2005. In October 2007, Janzen became an apprentice with NYCB, and in June 2008, he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. He was promoted to soloist in October 2014 and principal in February 2017. Since joining NYCB, he has performed featured roles in numerous ballets by George Balanchine, Mauro Bigonzetti, August Bournonville, Edwaard Liang, Pontus Lidberg, Peter Martins, Benjamin Millepied, Matthew Neenan, Justin Peck, Jerome Robbins, Troy Schumacher, Pam Tanowitz, Peter Walker, and Christopher Wheeldon, among others.  His awards include the 2015 Clive Barnes Foundation Award for excellence in dance, and the School of American Ballet's 2007 Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise.

Following his retirement from NYCB, Janzen plans to pursue a degree in social work.  “Finishing my time at New York City Ballet feels monumental,” Janzen said.  “Deciding to leave the Company has been quite emotional, but I have had such a full, rewarding career; more than anything I am feeling thankful for all I have experienced. I was given wonderful repertory to dance: ballets that offered me freedom, an outlet for meaningful expression, physical and mental challenges, and endless artistic fulfillment. I had the opportunity to build relationships with truly phenomenal artists, and it is not lost on me that I'll be hard pressed to find another job where I get to spend my days with people I've known for years while doing something we love. Since childhood, ballet has defined me and shaped my days, and I can't quite imagine what life will be like post-NYCB, but after sixteen years, I'm ready to take this next step.” 

Single tickets for NYCB's 2023-24 75th Anniversary Season start at just $38 and are available starting August 8 at Click Here, by calling 212-496-0600, or at the David H. Koch Theater box office.  For complete programming information for New York City Ballet's 2023-24 repertory season visit nycballet.com.




