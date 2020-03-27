Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher is a singer/songwriter who made her Broadway debut in 2015 in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening. She currently appears as Annika Atwater in the show YOU on Netflix, and is also starring as Bella in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway! To WATCH the video companion of this episode, please visit this link.
This interview was filmed entirely on the floors of our respective houses during the #socialdistancing virus outbreak. In her own words, she's been "preparing for quarantine her whole life." Aside from discussing the obvious, we go deep into her own psyche, how playing Bella has helped her work through her own past trauma, and how Spring Awakening also fell in her lap, thus changing her life. At a young age, Kathryn was always performing -- she put on "shows" for her invisible audience while brushing her teeth as a child (and maybe even last week!).In this episode, they talk about:
How the #metoo movement and sexual assault awareness began while they were workshopping JLP, thus changing the core character breakdown
How her photo shoot with Tyler Shields helped her regain a decade of lost body image confidence
The incredible story of [almost not] booking her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening (2015)
Her love/hate relationship with social media
Why she puts mushrooms in her coffee
The catharsis that is her experience working through her own past trauma in Jagged Little Pill
Listen HERE.
