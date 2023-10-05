Playwright Jon Fosse Awarded the Nobel Prize For Literature

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2023 has been awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse, “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”.

The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden.

Jon Fosse is the most performed Norwegian playwright after Henrik Ibsen. His debut novel, Raudt, svart (Red, Black), was published in 1983. His first play, Og aldri skal vi skiljast (And We'll Never Be Parted), was performed and published in 1994.

Fosse has written dozens of novels, short stories, poetry, children's books, essays and plays. His works have been translated into more than forty languages. He also played music (the fiddle), and much of his teenage writing practice involved creating his own lyrics for musical pieces.