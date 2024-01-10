Pianist Inon Barnatan to Return to 92NY in February

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Inon Barnatan, piano on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance. Tickets start at $30 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285582®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.92ny.org%2Fevent%2Finon-barnatan-piano?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Pianist Inon Barnatan returns to our stage with his most dazzling program yet, capped by the first NYC performance of his own solo transcription of Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances. In a program celebrating the dance in music, Barnatan showcases the thoughtfulness, color palette, and arsenal of talent that have made him one of today's most exciting and acclaimed pianists. The program takes us from the color and rhythmic energy of the Rameau suite through the delicate gems of Ravel's waltzes and the tour-de-force of Agosti's solo piano transcription of Stravinsky's thrilling Firebird ballet score. Barnatan's astonishing transcription of the Rachmaninoff dances - well established in both its orchestral and two-piano form - is the first-ever solo version, conceived and performed by the rare pianist who can brilliantly conjure an entire symphony orchestra.

Rameau, Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin: Suite No. 2 in G Major, RTC 6

Ravel,Valses Nobles et Sentimentales

Stravinsky/Agosti, Three Movements from The Firebird

Rachmaninoff/Barnatan, Symphonic Dances, Op. 45 (New York premiere of this arrangement)

"One of the most admired pianists of his generation" (The New York Times), Inon Barnatan has established a unique and varied career, equally celebrated as a soloist, curator, and collaborator. He is a regular soloist with many of the world's foremost orchestras and conductors and served as the inaugural artist-in-association of the New York Philharmonic for three seasons. Barnatan's 2023-24 season highlights include concerto performances in the U.S. with the Colorado Symphony, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and internationally with the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, and London Philharmonic Orchestra. Barnatan will give solo recitals presented at Spivey Hall, The Phillips Collection, Leeds International Piano Series, Wigmore Hall, The Norwegian Opera and Ballet, and The 92nd Street Y, New York.

In November 2023, Barnatan released his album, Rachmaninoff Reflections, offering some of the composer's most cherished piano works, including his Moments musicaux, Prelude in G-Sharp Minor, and Barnatan's own arrangement of the Vocalise. The centerpiece of this project is Barnatan's breathtaking new piano arrangement of the Symphonic Dances.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1979, Barnatan started playing the piano at the age of three and made his orchestral debut at eleven. His musical education connects him to some of the 20th century's most illustrious pianists and teachers: he studied first with Professor Victor Derevianko, a student of the Russian master Heinrich Neuhaus, before moving to London in 1997 to study at the Royal Academy of Music with Christopher Elton and Maria Curcio, a student of the legendary Artur Schnabel. The late Leon Fleisher was also an influential teacher and mentor. Barnatan is the recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and Lincoln Center's Martin E. Segal Award, and is an alumnus of CMS's Bowers Program.

For more information, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.