Pianist Daniil Trifonov Reschedules Concert For March 3, 2022 at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall today announced that pianist Daniil Trifonov must regretfully postpone his recital on Wednesday, November 17 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage due to a recent elbow injury. This performance has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Mr. Trifonov's recital program remains as announced and includes Szymanowski's Piano Sonata No. 3, Op. 36; Debussy's Pour le piano; Prokofiev's Sarcasms; and Brahms's Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5.

"I was very much looking forward to my upcoming recital at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, November 17," said Mr. Trifonov. "Unfortunately, though, following a recent elbow injury, I have been advised to postpone the performance to avoid exacerbating the problem, and have with great disappointment agreed to focus on my health and recovery over the coming weeks. However, I look forward to returning to Carnegie Hall for the rescheduled performance on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Many thanks for your understanding meanwhile."

Tickets for the November 17 concert will be honored at the March 3, 2022 performance. Ticketholders with questions should contact CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800.

DANIIL TRIFONOV, Piano

SZYMANOWSKI Piano Sonata No. 3, Op. 36

DEBUSSY Pour le piano

PROKOFIEV Sarcasms

BRAHMS Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5

Tickets, priced at $50-$165, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For Carnegie Hall Corporation presentations taking place in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weil Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.



Please note: to support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, all artists, visitors, and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enter Carnegie Hall. While inside Carnegie Hall, all guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.