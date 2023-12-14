Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize

Museum of the City of New York has presented with the 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize to award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman. See photos from inside the event including a special video message from Stro's The Producers collaborator, Mel Brooks.

Stroman was awarded the prize for her contributions to the cultural and performing arts landscape in New York City and beyond. The special evening included cocktails, an awards presentation, and highly anticipated performances of Stroman's work by Vanessa Williams, Robyn Hurder, Karen Ziemba, and other stage and screen notables.

Stroman is best known for the Broadway musicals Crazy for You, Contact, The Scottsboro Boys, and The Producers – winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards including Best Direction and Best Choreography. Her work has been lauded with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and a record six Astaire Awards.

"Each Fall, the Museum of the City of New York presents the Louis Auchincloss Prize to writers and artists whose work is inspired by and enhances the five boroughs of New York City,” says Stephanie Hill Wilchfort, the Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “We're absolutely thrilled to honor Susan Stroman's talent and legacy with this year's award.”

"I see myself as a storyteller, using the power of theater to share stories from the stages of the greatest city in the world,” says Susan Stroman. “It's truly an honor to be recognized with this prestigious award by the Museum of the City of New York – NYC's storyteller for more than 100 years.”

The Louis Auchincloss Prize is presented to writers and artists whose work is inspired by and enhances the five boroughs of New York City. Disciplines include literature, architecture, art, music, playwriting, and photography. The Prize honors Louis Auchincloss (1917–2010) for his many years of service to the Museum of the City of New York, as well as his literary contributions which established him as one of America's leading 20th- and 21st-century novelists. Past Louis Auchincloss Prize honorees include Anna Deveare Smith, Faith Ringgold, Robert Stern, Jason Robert Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Gloria Steinem, Michiko Kakutani, Tony Kushner, Wynton Marsalis, Toshiko Mori, and Philip Glass.

Photo Credit: Christine Butler for MCNY