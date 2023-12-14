Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize

See photos from inside the event including a special video message from Stro's The Producers collaborator, Mel Brooks.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo 4 Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Museum of the City of New York has presented with the 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize to award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman. See photos from inside the event including a special video message from Stro's The Producers collaborator, Mel Brooks. 

Stroman was awarded the prize for her contributions to the cultural and performing arts landscape in New York City and beyond. The special evening included cocktails, an awards presentation, and highly anticipated performances of Stroman's work by Vanessa Williams, Robyn Hurder, Karen Ziemba, and other stage and screen notables.   

Stroman is best known for the Broadway musicals Crazy for You, Contact, The Scottsboro Boys, and The Producers – winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards including Best Direction and Best Choreography. Her work has been lauded with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and a record six Astaire Awards. 

"Each Fall, the Museum of the City of New York presents the Louis Auchincloss Prize to writers and artists whose work is inspired by and enhances the five boroughs of New York City,” says Stephanie Hill Wilchfort, the Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “We're absolutely thrilled to honor Susan Stroman's talent and legacy with this year's award.”

"I see myself as a storyteller, using the power of theater to share stories from the stages of the greatest city in the world,” says Susan Stroman. “It's truly an honor to be recognized with this prestigious award by the Museum of the City of New York – NYC's storyteller for more than 100 years.”

The Louis Auchincloss Prize is presented to writers and artists whose work is inspired by and enhances the five boroughs of New York City. Disciplines include literature, architecture, art, music, playwriting, and photography. The Prize honors Louis Auchincloss (1917–2010) for his many years of service to the Museum of the City of New York, as well as his literary contributions which established him as one of America's leading 20th- and 21st-century novelists. Past Louis Auchincloss Prize honorees include Anna Deveare Smith, Faith Ringgold, Robert Stern, Jason Robert Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Gloria Steinem, Michiko Kakutani, Tony Kushner, Wynton Marsalis, Toshiko Mori, and Philip Glass. 

Photo Credit: Christine Butler for MCNY

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Susan Stroman, Stephanie Wilchfort

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Stephanie Wilchfort

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Sheryl Victor Levy, Alex Moulton

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Sarah Henry, Keith Butler

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Robyn Hurder

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Vanessa Williams

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Debra Monk

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Brad Oscar

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Susan Stroman

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Anna Uzele

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Judge Kenneth Levy and his wife Judy

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Inson Wood, Elba Galvan

Photos/Video: Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Josh Breckenridge





RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On Londons West End Photo
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On London's West End

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently opens tonight at the Phoenix Theatre. Read the reviews!

2
Photos: First Look at UNFORTUNATE at Southwark Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at UNFORTUNATE at Southwark Playhouse

Check out photos of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at Southwark Playhouse!

3
JanArtsNYC 2024 to Feature Under the Radar Festival & More Photo
JanArtsNYC 2024 to Feature Under the Radar Festival & More

Discover the must-see performances and events at JanArtsNYC 2024, including the highly anticipated Under the Radar Festival and Winter Jazz Fest. Get all the details on this exciting showcase of talent and creativity in the entertainment industry.

4
Photos: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

Get a first look at Real Women Have Curves: The Musical at A.R.T.

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

Video: Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln TheatreVideo: Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds PlayhouseVideo/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!
Photos/Video: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKYPhotos/Video: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You