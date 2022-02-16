Photos/Video: First Look at FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Seattle
The show plays through March 13, 2022.
Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme.
Now - direct fromâ€¯Broadway - the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale arrives in Seattle.â€¯â€¯
The recipient of a special 2020 Tony AwardÂ® and subject of the recently released Hulu documentary We are Freestyle Love Supreme, every performance of this Grammy-nominated show brings the unexpected, as the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational comedy ride. The performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers. See it for the first time each time - as no two shows are ever the same.â€¯
Check out all new photos from the production, plus a video of the cast discussing the show, below!
Chris Sullivan, Wayne Brady, Tarik Davis, and Andrew Bancroft
Chris Sullivan, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, and Kurt Crowley (on keyboard)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, and Kurt Crowley (on keyboard)
Tarik Davis, Aneesa Folds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and James Monroe Iglehart
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Aneesa Folds, Chris Sullivan, and Anthony Veneziale
Kaila Mullady, Wayne Brady, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft, and Kurt Crowley (on keyboard)
James Monroe Iglehart, Aneesa Folds, Wayne Brady, and Anthony Veneziale
Tarik Davis, Kaila Mullady, Andrew Bancroft, Bill Sherman (on keyboard), and James Monroe Iglehart
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kaila Mullady, Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, and Kurt Crowley (on keyboard)