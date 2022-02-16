Photos/Video: First Look at FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Seattle

Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme.

Now - direct fromâ€¯Broadway - the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale arrives in Seattle.â€¯â€¯

The recipient of a special 2020 Tony AwardÂ® and subject of the recently released Hulu documentary We are Freestyle Love Supreme, every performance of this Grammy-nominated show brings the unexpected, as the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational comedy ride. The performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers. See it for the first time each time - as no two shows are ever the same.â€¯

