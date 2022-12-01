Photos & Video: Trevor Noah Hosts Talkback at A STRANGE LOOP
The talkback included creator Michael R. Jackson, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, music director Rona Siddiqui, and cast members.
On Tuesday night, Trevor Noah hosted a talkback following a performance of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Best Musical-winning A Strange Loop. The talkback included creator Michael R. Jackson, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, music director Rona Siddiqui, and cast members L Morgan Lee, James Jackson Jr, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey, Jon-Michael Reese, and Jaquel Spivey.
See photos and video from the talkback below!
Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop will play its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023.
Photo credit: Avery Brunkus
Trevor Noah, Michael R. Jackson, Raja Feather Kelly
Trevor Noah hosts a talkback at A Strange Loop
Rona Siddiqui, John-Michael Lyles, Jon-Michael Reese, Jason Veasey and John-Andrew Morrison; Trevor Noah, Michael R. Jackson Raja Feather Kelly, James Jackson, Jr.
Rona Siddiqui, John-Michael Lyles, Jon-Michael Reese, Jason Veasey, John-Andrew Morrison, Trevor Noah, Michael R. Jackson, Raja Feather Kelly, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee and Jaquel Spivey
Michael R. Jackson (standing) with Rona Siddiqui, John-Michael Lyles, Jon-Michael Reese, Jason Veasey, John-Andrew Morrison; Trevor Noah, Raja Feather Kelly, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee and Jaquel Spivey
Michael R. Jackson (standing) with Rona Siddiqui, Trevor Noah, Raja Feather Kelly
Jaquel Spivey (right), with Rona Siddiqui, John-Michael Lyles, Jon-Michael Reese, Jason Veasey, John-Andrew Morrison, Trevor Noah, Michael R. Jackson, Raja Feather Kelly, James Jackson, Jr. and L Morgan Lee
Rona Siddiqui, John-Michael Lyles, Jon-Michael Reese, Jason Veasey, John-Andrew Morrison; Trevor Noah, Michael R. Jackson, Raja Feather Kelly, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee and Jaquel Spivey
A Strange Loop cast and creatives backstage with Trevor Noah
December 1, 2022
