Photos & Video: Trevor Noah Hosts Talkback at A STRANGE LOOP

On Tuesday night, Trevor Noah hosted a talkback following a performance of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Best Musical-winning A Strange Loop. The talkback included creator Michael R. Jackson, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, music director Rona Siddiqui, and cast members L Morgan Lee, James Jackson Jr, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, Jason Veasey, Jon-Michael Reese, and Jaquel Spivey.

See photos and video from the talkback below!

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop will play its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023.

Photo credit: Avery Brunkus