Photos & Video: The Radio City Rockettes Rehearse for CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

This morning, the Radio City Rockettes rehearsed some of their iconic precision choreography from the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC - including a portion of the show's newly reimagined lyrical number "Dance of the Frost Fairies."

See photos and video below!

"Dance of the Frost Fairies" centers on the whimsical frost fairies who emerge during magical first snowfall of every season. In this scene, the Rockettes become winged frost fairies, performing alongside fairy drones which dance above the audience, turning Radio City into a magical winter wonderland.

The number's costume features six different designs and six different colors, making for 36 different costumes that highlight the individuality of the Rockettes. The costumes will also feature custom fairy wings designed to work with the athletic and complex choreography in the number.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the 2022 Christmas Spectacular opens November 18, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall.

Photo credit: Rich Fury /MSG Entertainment