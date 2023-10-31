Photos & Video: The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX on Broadway

Broadway is a family! And last night, the Six Queens from Broadway’s musical hit Six invited their newest neighbor on West 47th Street, the Six Harmonists from the new musical Harmony to their stage to welcome them to Broadway.

See photos and video below!



On the stage of the Lena Horne Theatre, the Queens Hailee Kaleem Wright, Zoe Jensen, Marilyn Caserta, Aubrey Matalon, Holli’ Conway and Taylor Iman Jones presented each of the Harmonists with a Union Jack bag celebrating their British roots containing a bottle of Hayman’s London Dry Gin. The Harmonists, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey, honored their Jewish roots with a reciprocal gift of Junior’s traditional rugelach to each.



Six, the Tony-Award® winning musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is playing at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street) and Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, is currently in previews at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) in advance of a November 13th opening night.



Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these Six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into Euphoric Celebration of 21st Century girl power! The new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their heads over.