Photos & Video: THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings the National Anthem at the New York Giants Game

THE WIZ star Nichelle Lewis sang the National Anthem at the New York Giants game on December 31.

The Wiz launched a national tour in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical opening on September 24, 2023, and is currently playing to sold-out cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway.

The Wiz is set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.



The cast includes previously announced Wayne Brady to lead the production as The Wiz on Broadway in Spring of 2024, San Francisco (January 16 – February 11, 2024) at the Golden Gate Theatre, and Los Angeles (February 13 – March 3, 2024) at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Alan Mingo Jr. currently stars in the role of The Wiz in the following cities of The Wiz National Tour, including Cleveland, OH, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, PA, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Greenville, SC, Chicago, IL, Des Moines, IA, Tempe, AZ and San Diego, CA.



