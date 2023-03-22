Photos & Video: See Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More at The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival

More than 100 talented young NYC public school theatre artists made their Broadway debuts in The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools on Monday, March 20 at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway. This annual high profile and high energy theatre education experience for NYC students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.

See photos and video below!

Monday's event was hosted by Adrianna Hicks (Some Like it Hot) and J Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot). Special Guests included: Danny Burstein (Pictures from Home), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Latoya Edwards (White Girl in Danger), Amelia Fei (How To Dance In Ohio), Bill Irwin (Endgame), Michael Iskander (Kimberly Akimbo), Katrina Lenk (Company), Apollo Levine (MJ the Musical), Grace McLean (Bad Cinderella), Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit) and Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet).

The Festival celebrates five outstanding high school student productions from the 2021-22 school year, selected from more than 25 productions across the city by professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival's nine-year history, school productions from all five boroughs have performed at the event.

The Festival also featured a special cameo supporting AARP's Wish of a Lifetime as Nevada resident Howard Shapiro (age 74) fulfilled his dream to perform on a Broadway stage. Howard, backed by 26 participating Festival teen artists performed "To Life" from the Broadway musical Fiddler On The Roof.