Photos & Video: See Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More at The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival

Special guests included Danny Burstein, Justin Cooley, Latoya Edwards and more.

Mar. 22, 2023  

More than 100 talented young NYC public school theatre artists made their Broadway debuts in The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools on Monday, March 20 at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway. This annual high profile and high energy theatre education experience for NYC students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.

See photos and video below!

Monday's event was hosted by Adrianna Hicks (Some Like it Hot) and J Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot). Special Guests included: Danny Burstein (Pictures from Home), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Latoya Edwards (White Girl in Danger), Amelia Fei (How To Dance In Ohio), Bill Irwin (Endgame), Michael Iskander (Kimberly Akimbo), Katrina Lenk (Company), Apollo Levine (MJ the Musical), Grace McLean (Bad Cinderella), Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit) and Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet).

The Festival celebrates five outstanding high school student productions from the 2021-22 school year, selected from more than 25 productions across the city by professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival's nine-year history, school productions from all five boroughs have performed at the event.

The Festival also featured a special cameo supporting AARP's Wish of a Lifetime as Nevada resident Howard Shapiro (age 74) fulfilled his dream to perform on a Broadway stage. Howard, backed by 26 participating Festival teen artists performed "To Life" from the Broadway musical Fiddler On The Roof.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

Tony Shalhoub, Ben Jackson Walker, Apollo Levine, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, Grace McLean and Bill Irwin

J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks

Jared Lopatin and Jamie Rose Hays

Student performers

Student performers

Ben Jackson Walker and Apollo Levine

Presenters and hosts with students from all five participating high schools

Student performers

Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk

Student Performers

Student performers

Student performers

Student performers

Student performers

Student performers

Peter Avery

Student performers

Diana Phillips, Amy Dorfman Wine, Robert Wankel, Tony Shalhoub, Ben Jackson Walker, Apollo Levine, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, Grace McLean, Bill Irwin, Amelia Fei and Peter Avery are joined by students from all participating high schools

Student Performers

Student performers

Student performers

Bill Irwin and Grace McLean

Camille Joseph Varlack

Student performers

Danny Burstein

Student performers

Student performers

Diana Phillips

Howard Shapiro & student performers

Howard Shapiro & student performers

Latoya Edwards and Amelia Fei

David C. Banks

Student performers

Student performers

Student performers

Michael Iskander and Justin Cooley





Related Stories
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week Photo
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week
SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will celebrate its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Photo
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos have joined the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building in recurring roles. Season three of the hit comedy will also feature Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show.
Alison Pill, Reed Birney & More to Star in Audible Originals This Spring Photo
Alison Pill, Reed Birney & More to Star in Audible Originals This Spring
Audible Inc., has announced a new slate of four Audible Theater titles scheduled for release on March 23. See the lineup!
Photos: First Look at Soo, Donica & Burnap in CAMELOT Photo
Photos: First Look at Soo, Donica & Burnap in CAMELOT
Get a first look at Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & Andrew Burnap in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Character Breakdown: FAT HAM Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: FAT HAM Cast Unpacks Their Roles
March 21, 2023

Previews being tonight for Fat Ham- the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Fat Ham is running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. Watch as the cast unpacks their role in this video!
Exclusive: Samantha Pauly Channels Her Inner Ariana to Sing 'God Is a Woman'Exclusive: Samantha Pauly Channels Her Inner Ariana to Sing 'God Is a Woman'
March 20, 2023

Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX The Musical on Broadway, continues her monthly residency at Chelsea Table + Stage on March 27 and she is previewing her show for BroadwayWorld. Get a sneak peek with this video!
Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon and Kristin Chenoweth Chat Queen to Queen at CHICAGOVideo: Watch Jinkx Monsoon and Kristin Chenoweth Chat Queen to Queen at CHICAGO
March 20, 2023

On Friday, March 17th, Chicago presented QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a 'jazzy' post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre following the evening performance of Chicago, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event! Watch in this video!
Video: Watch HADESTOWN Celebrate 1000th Performance with Curtain Call SongVideo: Watch HADESTOWN Celebrate 1000th Performance with Curtain Call Song
March 20, 2023

Hadestown, the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical, celebrated both tomorrow’s first day of Spring and the beloved show recently achieving a milestone 1,000 performances at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) with a surprise appearance by songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin. Watch the full video!
Video: Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Serenades John Kander for His 96th Birthday!Video: Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Serenades John Kander for His 96th Birthday!
March 17, 2023

Watch Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and the cast and creative team of NEW YORK, NEW YORK surprise John Kander with a Big-Apple-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday'!
