Photos & Video: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Concludes Broadway Run with Proclamations From Congress and the State of New York

The cast and director Kenny Leon were joined on stage following their finals bows by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Robert Jackson and more.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

The Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. played its final performances at the Music Box Theatre on Sunday, February 4th.
 
The cast and director Kenny Leon were joined on stage following their finals bows by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Robert Jackson, and President of greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Lloyd Williams. Senator Jackson first made a presentation to Leslie Odom Jr. from the State of New York commemorating the legacy of Ossie Davis and proclaiming February 4th as “Purlie Victorious Day”. Congressman Espaillat then presented Kenny Leon with a congressional proclamation recognizing the cast, crew, and production team for its influential revival of Purlie Victorious and proclaiming February 4th as “Purlie Victorious Day”.

See photos and video below! 
 
Leslie Odom Jr. and Kenny Leon then each addressed the audience. Leon mused, “Ossie Davis wrote a love letter to America that would not be received for 62 years. He was teaching us about love and all we can do is listen to his words.” Leon shared that the closing date of Purlie Victorious’ run coincided with the 19-year anniversary of Ossie Davis’ death.
 

The cast

The cast

The cast





