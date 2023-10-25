Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the People’s Theatre Project held a ceremonial groundbreaking for The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante, an immigrant performing arts center in Inwood and make a major funding announcement.

See photos and video below!



Joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, elected officials, New York City agency commissioners, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital President and CEO Dr. Steven J. Corwin, and Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the ceremony comes more than a year after New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the immigrant- and Latina-led People’s Theatre Project will own and operate the center, which will feature a range of visual and performing arts when it opens its doors in 2026.





When it opens in 2026, audiences will experience theatrical performances that center and explore the breadth of immigrant experiences represented in New York City, enjoy live music, and dance performances, film screenings, and other civic and community events. For children and families, the center will offer classes, festivals, and student matinees field trips. PTP also will partner with the New York Public Library (NYPL) to provide research and literary programming that will allow community members to explore the immigrant experience through scholarship and the performing arts.



The center’s 19,000-square-foot space will be in a new, mixed-income, mixed-use building, developed by a joint venture of LMXD, MSquared, and Taconic Partners. Designed by the woman- and immigrant-owned architecture firm WORKac and theater and acoustics consultant Charcoalblue, the center will have a flexible midsize theater, a smaller performance space, rehearsal studios, a soundproof practice room, and gallery space.



The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante has a total capital budget of $37 million, which includes both public and private financial support. Lin-Manuel Miranda pledged $1 million to help build The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante. The City has already earmarked $24.4 million to support the development of the center.



For more information please visit: PeoplesTheatreProject.org.

Photo credit: Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

