Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

When it opens in 2026, audiences will experience theatrical performances that center and explore the breadth of immigrant experiences represented in New York City.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the People’s Theatre Project held a ceremonial groundbreaking for The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante, an immigrant performing arts center in Inwood and make a major funding announcement.

See photos and video below!
 
Joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, elected officials, New York City agency commissioners, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital President and CEO Dr. Steven J. Corwin, and Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the ceremony comes more than a year after New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the immigrant- and Latina-led People’s Theatre Project will own and operate the center, which will feature a range of visual and performing arts when it opens its doors in 2026.

 
When it opens in 2026, audiences will experience theatrical performances that center and explore the breadth of immigrant experiences represented in New York City, enjoy live music, and dance performances, film screenings, and other civic and community events. For children and families, the center will offer classes, festivals, and student matinees field trips. PTP also will partner with the New York Public Library (NYPL) to provide research and literary programming that will allow community members to explore the immigrant experience through scholarship and the performing arts.
 
The center’s 19,000-square-foot space will be in a new, mixed-income, mixed-use building, developed by a joint venture of LMXD, MSquared, and Taconic Partners. Designed by the woman- and immigrant-owned architecture firm WORKac and theater and acoustics consultant Charcoalblue, the center will have a flexible midsize theater, a smaller performance space, rehearsal studios, a soundproof practice room, and gallery space.
 
The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante has a total capital budget of $37 million, which includes both public and private financial support. Lin-Manuel Miranda pledged $1 million to help build The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante. The City has already earmarked $24.4 million to support the development of the center.
 
For more information please visit: PeoplesTheatreProject.org.

Photo credit: Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante
Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Photos & Video: Governor Kathy Hochul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Groundbreaking for The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante Groundbreaking for the People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgesss THE PREACHER’S WI Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Titus's Burgess's THE PREACHER’S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE.

2
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

3
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehear Photo
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is getting ready to open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway. In this video, watch as we take you inside rehearsals!

4
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Performances are now underway for Paper Mill Playhouse's world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. In this video, watch as the cast breaks down their iconic characters!

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You