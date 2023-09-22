Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade

All 22 works of art in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection are by Alexa Meade, who paints directly on the faces and clothes of live models.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection, a massive public art exhibit by artist Alexa Meade, spanning 180 feet long, is now on display in the heart of New York City on Fifth Avenue and 44th Street.

Check out photos below!
 
All 22 works of art in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection are by Alexa Meade, who paints directly on the faces and clothes of live models, creating the illusion that real humans are two-dimensional paintings on canvas. The colorful living portraits are larger that life, with many of them over 12’ tall.
 
The art is being exhibited on the outside of the building of the former Wonderland Dreams immersive exhibition. Every inch of the 26,000 square foot space was painted from floor to ceiling, using Alexa Meade’s signature style of art which lets you step inside of a painting. It took over 1,000 gallons of paint to transform the space, which was a former Best Buy. Over 100,000 people came to see the Wonderland Dreams exhibition during its year-long run.
 
Alexa Meade said, “Walking into an art gallery is intimidating for a lot of people, so I am bringing my art outside for people to be able to appreciate while walking down the street. Art is for everyone, and not just those who feel comfortable in galleries and museums.”
 
The photography in the collection was primarily captured by either Ruby June or Mike Monaghan.
 
The live models Alexa Meade painted include such high-profile New Yorkers as Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, Grammy Award-winning singer Walter Russell III, and Emmy Award-winning journalist Paul Wontorek. Additional Broadway actors painted in the collection include Nadia Brown, Julia Lester, Gus Birney, Jonalyn Saxer, and Matthew Sims Jr.
 
Alexa Meade painted numerous creative powerhouses for the series, including magician Zach King, writer Amber Ruffin, costume designer Emilio Sosa, producer Eva Price, dancer Melissa Becraft, and composer Helen Park. The models also include Ruby June, Richie Ridge, Keith Hurd, Adrian Richardson, and Shelli Lether.
 
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection is located at 529 5th Avenue steps away from Grand Central Station, Bryant Park, and the Museum of Modern Art.
 

Photo credit: Mike Monaghan

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

Photos & Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julia Lester & More On Display in The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection by Alexa Meade
The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection





Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway

Check out photos of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Equity Wants to Unionize Broadway Production Assistants Photo
Equity Wants to Unionize Broadway Production Assistants

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced that it has organized the production assistants (PAs) who work as part of stage management teams on Broadway and sit-down productions produced by members of The Broadway League. 

3
Photos: Get a First Look at Vina Morales in HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Vina Morales in HERE LIES LOVE

Popular Filipino actress Vina Morales makes her Broadway debut tonight, September 22 in Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. Get a first look at Morales in character!

4
Video: Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Photo
Video: Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer

In this video, watch as Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer chat about joining the cast of Hadestown on Broadway.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This MonthVideo: Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Video: Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBAVideo: Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit ConcertExclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEFPhotos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF

Videos

Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
& JULIET

Recommended For You