Photos & Video: Billy Porter Reveals His First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Just in time for NYC Pride, Madame Tussauds New York is welcoming Billy Porter’s first-ever wax figure, and it’s more fabulous and lifelike than anyone can imagine! The Grand Marshal of NYC Pride himself, Porter is known to sport fearless, show-stopping looks. Keeping in line with his fashionable reputation, Madame Tussauds joined forces with the original designers of his headline-grabbing red carpet look from the 2020 Grammy Awards. The minds behind Porter’s ensemble, Creative and Fashion Director Sam Ratelle, Baja East’s Scott Studenberg, and milliner Sarah Sokol, recreated the disco-esque, blinged-out blue jumpsuit with shiny silver ‘Kinky Boots’ to match.

See photos and video below!

While Porter’s figure will ‘Pose,’ his revolving hat is an homage to the most theatrical piece of his 2020 Grammy red carpet look. The creators of the original mechanical hat, Smooth Technology, walked the Madame Tussauds studio artists through creating an exact replica.

Porter’s figure will also be rocking some bold accessories, including a matching diamond choker and bracelet on his left wrist and a diamond spider bracelet on his right. Plus, a sparkly silver handbag clutched by a perfectly painted chrome mani. And, to top it all off, the figure is making an eye-catching statement with gorgeous blue eyeshadow, accented by precisely placed face gems.

For the figure’s highly anticipated official reveal, Madame Tussauds New York held a party on Tuesday, June 20, at Boom at the Top of The Standard (previously Boom Boom Room), which is famously known for its annual Met Gala afterparty. Here, Porter met his figure for the first time and celebrated alongside family and friends.

“We always look forward to celebrating Pride Month at Madame Tussauds, so it’s a treat to do so with the tremendously talented Billy Porter,” said Marketing Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, Eliza Rose. “We went all out with his figure’s ensemble – recreating his 2020 Grammy’s look with beautiful details and made with creative care. We can’t wait for everyone to see how amazing it looks!”

To add to the excitement, Madame Tussauds New York is an official sponsor of NYC Pride 2023 and will have its own booth at PrideFest on Sunday, June 25, where they will showcase Billy Porter’s figure for the public to enjoy. Madame Tussauds studio artists will put their skills on display, providing complimentary face painting for PrideFest attendees.

“I can’t believe I have my very own wax figure in Madame Tussauds New York. My likeness is immortalized forever,” said Porter. “To end Pride Month with a bang like this is so memorable.”

Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, and producer. Since breaking through the Broadway scene in a 1991 run of Miss Saigon on Broadway, Porter’s career has skyrocketed. Not only is Billy known for his electric on-screen roles in FX’s breakthrough series “Pose,” Amazon’s remake of “Cinderella,” “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and Baz Luhrman's “The Get Down” on Netflix, but he is a fan favorite within the pop culture and LGBTQIA+ communities. Next on his roster, Porter is preparing to portray the author and civil rights activist James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic.

So when, ‘Pray Tell,’ will guests be able to see the incomparable Billy Porter wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York? The figure will take its place in the spotlight beginning June 26. To plan a trip to Madame Tussauds New York, please visit https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/.