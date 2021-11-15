Photos: Vanessa Williams and Ashleigh Murray Attend THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Click Here for More Articles on Thoughts of a Colored Man

Super star Vanessa Williams, along with Ashleigh Murray, who stars along with Luke James in the upcoming Hallmark Holiday movie "Christmas in Harmony" congratulated actors Bryan Terrell Clark, Dyllon Burnside, Tristen Mack Wilds, and Luke James after a performance of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN.

Check out the photos below!

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James, Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Photo credit : Paul Aphisit