Photos: Trattoria Dell' Arte Unveils Works By Shelly Fireman and Mark Kostabi with a Gala Reception Photos

Celebrating 30 years of friendship and collaboration, Artist Mark Kostabi and Restauranteur and Artist Shelly Fireman celebrated the installation of works by both in Fireman’s popular Trattoria Dell’ Arte 900 7th Avenue (across from Carnegie Hall).

The launch party was attended by family, friends and notables and featured a gala food table prepared by Executive Chef, Brando De Oliveria.

Trattoria Dell’ Arte is designed to evoke an Italian artist’s studio with oversized sculptures (by Fireman) art by Mark Kostabi and a gallery of famous Italian noses. The Fireman Group currently includes Bond 45, USA Brooklyn Delicatessen and the Brooklyn Diner in Times Square, Redeye Grill in midtown and Café Fiorello at Lincoln Center.