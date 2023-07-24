Photos: The Grace Mansion Dressed Up To Celebrate The Puerto Rican Spirit

The Honorable Mayor Eric Adams opened the doors of the official residence to distinguished figures to recognize the richness of their culture and identity.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

 On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the Grace Mansion dressed up to celebrate the Puerto Rican spirit in all its splendor. The Honorable Mayor Eric Adams opened the doors of the official residence to distinguished figures to recognize the richness of their culture and identity. As part of the protocol, Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez presented with enthusiasm Mayor Adams, who expressed positively about the Puerto Rican community heritage with so many examples of relevant figures that are distinguished in different leadership positions, including the Government of New York. Also, he clearly stablished the legacy of the Puerto Rican community by “ensuring and fortifying everything that is great about the city” and talked directly to the new generations about the power of unity and sacrifice.  

At the event, artists, judges, members of the police force, politicians, humanitarians and special guests joined the celebration, endowed with Caribbean cuisine and typical music from the Island. From The independent actor and filmmaker AG Orloz traveled from Puerto Rico to New York, as one of the special guests, who represented the community of actors and film directors on the Island and the ambassadors of the Puerto Rican Day Parade 2023. He had the opportunity to shake hands with Major Adams and share emotional moments with the guests. “I find it gratifying to be able to return to New York and celebrate with great joy how our Puerto Rican legacy is recognized, not only on the Island, but in New York and throughout the world. As a young and creative mind, it serves as an encouragement for me to continue positioning Puerto Rico in international festivals, from the independent film corner, as well as being able to promote open doors for emerging talents”, said the artist, who had the opportunity to take various seminars and training courses on film and acting at NYFA and NYU and has screened his projects in New York since 2018. 

“There is not the slightest doubt that Puerto Rico has marked its territory in important contexts. Figures like Benicio del Toro, Raul Julia, Rita Moreno, among other admired art colleagues, have not only positioned themselves in the film industry, but also have shared with the World a special and unforgettable Puerto Rican and Caribbean essence. For me, they represent a great example, and I will continue working hard to make our ‘little but enormous’ island shine in every corner of the world,” said AG Orloz, who recently was one of the ambassadors of the 2023 Puerto Rican parade and is still in the circuit of international film festivals with his multi-awarded artistic projects.

