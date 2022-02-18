Photos: The Empire State Building Celebrates SESAME STREET LIVE! with Elmo and Cookie Monster

It was a sunny day at the Empire State Building as Elmo and Cookie Monster lit the tower lights in red, yellow and blue to celebrate the return of Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! to Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The show opens TOMORROW, February 19 and runs through February 27. Tickets are available online at www.msg.com/sesamestreetlive.

From the moment the curtain rises at Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack. Party guests will sing along to familiar songs, like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie," with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby's magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous, feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.