Photos: TUCK EVERLASTING Stars Sarah Charles Lewis and Carolee Carmello Reunite at HELLO, DOLLY!

It was a Tuck Everlasting reunion at Hello, Dolly! last night when Sarah Charles Lewis stopped by and posed for photos with Carolee Carmello after the show!

Carmello shared the photos on her Twitter after the show.

"She will always be my little "Winnie Foster" and I'll say "I knew her when ..." she wrote.

TUCK EVERLASTING reunion at DOLLY tonight with the stunning, super-talented @SarahCharlesLew ⭐️ She will always be my little "Winnie Foster" and I'll say "I knew her when ..." pic.twitter.com/EeWK71SBCB - Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) February 17, 2020

Carmello played Mae Tuck, and Lewis played Winnie Foster, in Tuck Everlasting on Broadway in 2016.

The show began previews March 31, 2016 and officially opened on April 26. It played its final performance on Sunday, May 29, 2016 at 7:30pm after just 28 previews and 39 regular performances at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.

Based on the beloved novel by Natalie Babbitt, TUCK EVERLASTING, features a book by Tony Award® nominee Claudia Shear (Dirty Blonde) and award-winning author Tim Federle (Better Nate Than Ever), music by Chris Miller (The Burnt Part Boys), lyrics by Nathan Tysen (The Burnt Part Boys), and direction and choreography by Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw (Something Rotten!, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon).

In addition to Carmello and Lewis, the cast featured Outer Critics Circle nominee Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Jesse Tuck" (Newsies), two-time Emmy Award winner Michael Park as "Angus Tuck" (How To Succeed...), three-time Tony NomineeTerrence Mann as "The Man in the Yellow Suit" (Pippin), Fred Applegate as "Constable Joe" (The Last Ship), Robert Lenzi as "Miles Tuck" (South Pacific), Michael Wartella as "Hugo" (Wicked), Valerie Wright as "Mother" (Elf The Musical), and Pippa Pearthree as "Nana" (Noises Off).





