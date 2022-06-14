Photos: See Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry & More at the Apollo Theater's Spring Benefit

The Apollo Theater had a huge night during their annual Spring Benefit raising a record-breaking $3.7 million including a $500,000 gift from Tyler Perry who made the surprise announcement during his acceptance speech for the Impact Award presented by Academy AwardÂ® winner and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg. This is the most ever raised for this fundraising event.

Check out photos below!

Hosted by Emmy winner and SNL Cast member Kenan Thompson, who kept the sold-out crowd laughing with bits like his intro in which he appeared on video seemingly forgetting the event was in person! He also recreated his popular "Black Jeopardy" skit including "This Is Us" star Susan Kelechi Watson.

Along with Tyler Perry, Global investment and merchant banking firm LionTree, was given the Corporate Award. Following the presentations, the audience enjoyed performances by rising artist Ogi as well as The Roots with special appearances by Stephanie Mills, Anthony Hamilton. Continuing their annual tradition, the Marching Cobras led the crowd down 126th street to the lively afterparty where International Celebrity DJ, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones returned with his signature sounds in the beautiful lounge created by celebrity event planner and Apollo Board Member Bronson van Wyck.

Prior to the event, the non-profit also announced it will release a limited edition non-fungible token (NFT) commemorating the annual event. Approximately 400 NFT's will be issued through Ticketmaster. The special NFT's will be given to each person who donated to Apollo's Spring Benefit. The commemorative NFT will be a digital keepsake celebrating the world-renowned organization's largest annual fundraising event.

The Apollo season's theme, "The Renaissance is Now!," and its presentations expanded the non-profit theater's role as a partner, commissioner, and co-producer of programming that centers Black artists and voices from the African Diaspora, while tackling social issues that are important to Harlem, New York, and the nation.

Proceeds from the Spring Benefit support the non-profit organization's year-round, world-class artistic, education, and community programs and collaborations, as well as its commitment to using arts and culture to articulate and project the African American narrative and create a 21st century performing arts canon.