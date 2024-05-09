Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm, composer-pianist Sho Kuon made her outstanding debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall alongside renowned international musicians. See phots from the evening below.

The performers, including Dr. Edward W. Hardy (violin), Yoshiaki Okawa (koto), Yuko Tsuda (soprano), Andy Lin (erhu), Greg Pattillo (flute), Seizan Fukuda (Shakuhachi), Lawrence Craig (vocals), Keita Ogawa (Percussion), and the Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO), joined Kuon for her special evening.

This unforgettable concert featured an all-Sho Kuon program that showcased her charming personality and captivating music, illustrating her organic musical process and performative approaches across a variety of pieces for piano, violin, voice, koto, erhu, flute, percussion, and shakuhachi. While each piece held significant meaning within Kuon’s musical and personal journeys, highlights included a mesmerizing performance of “Coexistence” by Kuon on piano and Dr. Edward W. Hardy on violin, a thrilling rendition of “In Summer” featuring Kuon, Hardy, Keita Ogawa on percussion, and Greg Pattillo on flute, and the celebratory “Japanese festival (MATSURI)” that involved every performer on stage and in the audience.

Click here for the concert program.

Photo Credit: Nagamitsu Endo



The Music Of Sho Kuon, Carnegie Hall