Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall

By: May. 09, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm, composer-pianist Sho Kuon made her outstanding debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall alongside renowned international musicians. See phots from the evening below.

The performers, including Dr. Edward W. Hardy (violin), Yoshiaki Okawa (koto), Yuko Tsuda (soprano), Andy Lin (erhu), Greg Pattillo (flute), Seizan Fukuda (Shakuhachi), Lawrence Craig (vocals), Keita Ogawa (Percussion), and the Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO), joined Kuon for her special evening.

This unforgettable concert featured an all-Sho Kuon program that showcased her charming personality and captivating music, illustrating her organic musical process and performative approaches across a variety of pieces for piano, violin, voice, koto, erhu, flute, percussion, and shakuhachi. While each piece held significant meaning within Kuon’s musical and personal journeys, highlights included a mesmerizing performance of “Coexistence” by Kuon on piano and Dr. Edward W. Hardy on violin, a thrilling rendition of “In Summer” featuring Kuon, Hardy, Keita Ogawa on percussion, and Greg Pattillo on flute, and the celebratory “Japanese festival (MATSURI)” that involved every performer on stage and in the audience.

Click here for the concert program.

Photo Credit: Nagamitsu Endo

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
The Music Of Sho Kuon, Carnegie Hall

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon and Andy Lin

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Andy Lin

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon, Greg Pattillo, and Andy Lin

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon and Greg Pattillo

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Lawrence Craig, Sho Kuon, Yuko Tsuda, Edward W. Hardy, and the Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO)

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Lawrence Craig and Yuko Tsuda

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Lawrence Craig and the Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO)

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
The Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO)

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Yuko Tsuda

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, Yuko Tsuda, and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, Yuko Tsuda, and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, Yuko Tsuda, and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, Greg Pattillo, Seizan Fukuda, and Yoshiaki Okawa

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon, Andy Lin, Seizan Fukuda, and Yoshiaki Okawa

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Seizan Fukuda and Yoshiaki Okawa

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Seizan Fukuda

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Yoshiaki Okawa

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, Edward W. Hardy, Greg Pattillo, and Andy Lin

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Sho Kuon, Edward W. Hardy, and Greg Pattillo

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, Edward W. Hardy, and Greg Pattillo

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, Edward W. Hardy, Greg Pattillo, and Andy Lin

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Sho Kuon, and Edward W. Hardy

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Lawrence Craig, Sho Kuon, Edward W. Hardy, and the Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa and the Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO)

Photos: See THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON At Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall
Keita Ogawa, Lawrence Craig, Sho Kuon, Yuko Tsuda, Andy Lin, Edward W. Hardy, Yoshiaki Okawa, and the Japan Choral Harmony (TOMO)


Vote Sponsor


Videos