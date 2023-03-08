Photos: See Shiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey & More in Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews are set to begin on Saturday, March 11 with an official opening scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2023. 

Mar. 08, 2023  

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. Previews are set to begin on Saturday, March 11 with an official opening scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2023.

This new production of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Chorus Line features choreography by Alex Sanchez (Paradise Square on Broadway) who won the SDC Joe A. Calloway Award for "best choreography" and was recognized as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to watch." The musical features a cast of young New York City dancers led by Shiloh Goodin (Paradise Square) as Cassie and Cincinnati-native Drew Lachey (from the band 98 Degrees, "Dancing with the Stars") as Zach. Also featured are Courtney Arango as Diana Morales and Diego Guevara as Paul. Set Designer Tim Mackabee, who designed The Elephant Man on Broadway, has envisioned a stage that transforms from a rehearsal/audition studio into a more traditional theatre stage as the story unfolds.

In A Chorus Line, 17 dancers compete for a role in a new Broadway musical. They must perfect vigorous dance combinations and share personal stories about their lives in the hopes of being cast. Through heartfelt monologues and musical numbers, they reveal their own remarkable journeys to the stage.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at 800-582-3208) or visit www.cincyplay.com. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled: dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services.

Drew Lachey and Shiloh Goodin

Derek Ege and Shiloh Goodin

Jonathan Duvelson, Alex Sanchez, and the cast

The cast

Drew Lachey and Shiloh Goodin

Joseph Fierberg, Shiloh Goodin and Matthew Ranaudo

Alex Sanchez and the cast

The cast

Matthew Ranaudo, Maruice Dawkins, Alex Sanchez, Derek Ege and Joseph Fierberg

Shiloh Goodin and Alex Sanchez

The cast

The cast

The cast

The cast

The cast

The cast




