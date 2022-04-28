Photos: See Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker & More in MURDER IN STUDIO ONE

The hosts of TODAY performed in Murder in Studio One at the Minetta Lane Theater, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York City.

Check out photos below!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb lead a cast of a dozen NBC News hosts including Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager in this comedic whodunit adaptation that follows two detectives as they crack the case of a mysterious murder.

Murder in Studio One was a reading that was recorded live and will be released on Audible and NBC platforms with a dedicated segment to air on TODAY. All proceeds from ticket sales were donated to Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Murder in Studio One was written by Norman Corwin and has been adapted with permission from the Norman Administrative Trust.