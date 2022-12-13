Photos: See Santino Fontana & the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Benefit Performance

Classic Stage Company recently presented a benefit performance of A Man of No Importance on Sunday December 11 to raise funds for the company.

See photos of CSC's Artistic Director Jill Rafson, the ensemble, and the understudies, including Santino Fontana (Father Kenny), Benjamin Howes (Alfie Byrne), Lee Harrington, and Beth Kirkpatrick (Ernie Lally) below!

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Man Of No Importance is the final CSC production directed by John Doyle following his tenure as Artistic Director. A Man Of No Importance began performances on October 11, and will officially close on Sunday, December 18. A Man Of No Importance is produced by special arrangement with Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs.