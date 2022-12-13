Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Santino Fontana & the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Benefit Performance

A Man Of No Importance began performances on October 11, and will officially close on Sunday, December 18.

Dec. 13, 2022  

Classic Stage Company recently presented a benefit performance of A Man of No Importance on Sunday December 11 to raise funds for the company.

See photos of CSC's Artistic Director Jill Rafson, the ensemble, and the understudies, including Santino Fontana (Father Kenny), Benjamin Howes (Alfie Byrne), Lee Harrington, and Beth Kirkpatrick (Ernie Lally) below!

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Man Of No Importance is the final CSC production directed by John Doyle following his tenure as Artistic Director. A Man Of No Importance began performances on October 11, and will officially close on Sunday, December 18. A Man Of No Importance is produced by special arrangement with Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs.

Photo credit: Ben Jay

A Man Of No Importance
Benjamin Howes

A Man Of No Importance
Alma Cuervo, Beth Kirkpatrick, Jessica Tyler Wright, and Mary Beth Peil

A Man Of No Importance
Benjamin Howes

A Man Of No Importance
The cast

A Man Of No Importance
Jill Rafson

A Man Of No Importance
Lee Harrington, Benjamin Howes, and Beth Kirkpatrick

A Man Of No Importance
Mary Beth Peil, Mare Winningham, and Santino Fontana

A Man Of No Importance
Jill Rafson and the cast

A Man Of No Importance
Benjamin Howes, Lee Harrington, Beth Kirkpatrick, and Santino Fontana


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Santino Fontana to Step Into the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Santino Fontana to Step Into the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) will perform in the role of Father Kenny in Classic Stage Company A Man of No Importance, starting tonight, December 7.
A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE to Present Special Benefit Performance Photo
A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE to Present Special Benefit Performance
Classic Stage Company will present a benefit performance of A Man of No Importance on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 7PM. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Classic Stage Company’s work to present reimagined classic theater.
Photos: Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Photos: Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Faith Prince, who played Lily in the original production of A Man of No Importance, attended the show at CSC this weekend. See the photos here!
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. Check out our coverage from the opening night red carpet in the video here!

More Hot Stories For You


BEAUTIFUL, RAGTIME, RENT And More Announced for Broadway At Music Circus 2023 SeasonBEAUTIFUL, RAGTIME, RENT And More Announced for Broadway At Music Circus 2023 Season
December 13, 2022

Broadway Sacramento has announced the lineup for the 2023 Broadway At Music Circus season, which begins June 13 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion. 
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Music Video for 'Anagram'VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Music Video for 'Anagram'
December 13, 2022

The new musical Kimberly Akimbo is winning hearts eight times a week at the Booth Theater! Watch the music video for the song 'Anagram' - featuring Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley!
Jordan E. Cooper Launches Campaign to Save AIN'T NO MO' the Week of its ClosingJordan E. Cooper Launches Campaign to Save AIN'T NO MO' the Week of its Closing
December 13, 2022

Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, has launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show’s run and boost ticket sales.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/11/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/11/22
December 13, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/11/2022.
Photos: See Santino Fontana & the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Benefit PerformancePhotos: See Santino Fontana & the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Benefit Performance
December 13, 2022

See photos taken at Classic Stage Company's benefit performance of A Man of No Importance, featuring CSC’s Artistic Director Jill Rafson, the ensemble, and the understudies, including Santino Fontana (Father Kenny), Benjamin Howes (Alfie Byrne), Lee Harrington, and Beth Kirkpatrick (Ernie Lally).
share