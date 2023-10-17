Photos: See New Production Images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 4 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Girl From the North Country Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

New production photos have been relased for the North American tour of Girl From the North Country. The production is now playing in Cincinnati, OH after launching last week in Minneapolis, MN. 

Check out photos below!
 
Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”   

 It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this production brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.  




RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY. Find out who is starring in the upcoming tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in LondonAudra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in London
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17th, 2023
Review Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAINReview Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN
Photos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County PlayhousePhotos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County Playhouse

Videos

Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE LION KING
ALADDIN

Recommended For You