Photos: See Misty Copeland, Brooke Shields, Tommy Dorfman, Liev Schreiber & More at American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala

Last night in New York City, the American Ballet Theatre held its Fall Gala - its first since 2019 - in person at the David H. Koch Theater. The event, which featured a performance and dinner, honored Tony Award-winning producer and ABT Trustee Jenna Segal with The Melville Straus Leadership Achievement Award.

See photos below!

Attendees included Misty Copeland, Ali Wentworth, Alix Taylor, Amy Fine Collins, Ariana Rockefeller, B. Michael, Brooke Shields, Carly Cushnie, Di Mondo, Diane Kruger, Eric Rutherford, Hamish Bowles, Jordan Roth, Karen Pittman, Liev Schreiber, Molly Ringwald, Olivia Palermo, Quil, Robyn Lawley, Tanya Wright, Tommy Dorfman, Victor Glemaud, Wes Gordon and many others.

The centerpiece of the evening was the World Premiere of Jessica Lang's ZigZag, set to songs recorded by Tony Bennett, including the duet "It's De-Lovely" with Lady Gaga, with costumes by Wes Gordon (creative director of Carolina Herrera) and scenery by Tony Award Winner Derek McLane. Joining ZigZag in the Gala programming were works created in 2020 and 2021 during quarantined "ballet bubble" residencies, including Lauren Lovette's La Follia Variations, Christopher Rudd's TouchÃ©, and an excerpt from Darrell Grand Moultrie's Indestructible Light.