Photos: See Misty Copeland, Brooke Shields, Tommy Dorfman, Liev Schreiber & More at American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala

Oct. 27, 2021 Â 

Last night in New York City, the American Ballet Theatre held its Fall Gala - its first since 2019 - in person at the David H. Koch Theater. The event, which featured a performance and dinner, honored Tony Award-winning producer and ABT Trustee Jenna Segal with The Melville Straus Leadership Achievement Award.

See photos below!

Attendees included Misty Copeland, Ali Wentworth, Alix Taylor, Amy Fine Collins, Ariana Rockefeller, B. Michael, Brooke Shields, Carly Cushnie, Di Mondo, Diane Kruger, Eric Rutherford, Hamish Bowles, Jordan Roth, Karen Pittman, Liev Schreiber, Molly Ringwald, Olivia Palermo, Quil, Robyn Lawley, Tanya Wright, Tommy Dorfman, Victor Glemaud, Wes Gordon and many others.

The centerpiece of the evening was the World Premiere of Jessica Lang's ZigZag, set to songs recorded by Tony Bennett, including the duet "It's De-Lovely" with Lady Gaga, with costumes by Wes Gordon (creative director of Carolina Herrera) and scenery by Tony Award Winner Derek McLane. Joining ZigZag in the Gala programming were works created in 2020 and 2021 during quarantined "ballet bubble" residencies, including Lauren Lovette's La Follia Variations, Christopher Rudd's TouchÃ©, and an excerpt from Darrell Grand Moultrie's Indestructible Light.

Jenna Segal

Di Mondo

James Miller and Eric Rutherford

Tommy Dorfman

Brooke Shields, Tommy Dorfman, Ali Wentworth, Paul Arnhold and Wes Gordon

Misty Copeland

Liev Schreiber

Ali Wentworth, Karen Pittman and Brooke Shields

Diane Kruger

Molly Ringwald and Adele Georgiana Gianopoulos

Hamish Bowles and Amy Fine Collins

Ariana Rockefeller

Jordan Roth and B. Michael

Carly Cushnie

Victor Glemaud


