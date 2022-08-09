Photos: See Max von Essen and More In THE SECRET GARDEN At Broadway At Music Circus

See first look photos from the Broadway At Music Circus production of the emotional musical The Secret Garden, led by Tony Award-nominee Max von Essen. The production will run through August 14 at UC Davis Health Pavilion.

The enchanting literary classic is reimagined in brilliant musical style. A compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal, THE SECRET GARDEN won three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1991.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life.