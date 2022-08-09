Photos: See Max von Essen and More In THE SECRET GARDEN At Broadway At Music Circus
The production will run through August 14 at UC Davis Health Pavilion.
See first look photos from the Broadway At Music Circus production of the emotional musical The Secret Garden, led by Tony Award-nominee Max von Essen. The production will run through August 14 at UC Davis Health Pavilion.
The enchanting literary classic is reimagined in brilliant musical style. A compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal, THE SECRET GARDEN won three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1991.
Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life.
Photo Credit: Kevin Graft and Charr Crail
Levin Valayil,, Adinah Alexander, Ellie Biron and Shivani Rustagi
Ellie Biron and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN
Kanisha Marie Feliciano and Kai Edgar
Emily Koch, Kai Edgar and Ellie Biron
Ellie Biron and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN
Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Max von Essen and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN
Ellie Biron and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN
Ellie Biron and Blake Stadnik
Max von Essen and Ben Roseberry
Kai Edgar, Max von Essen and Ellie Biron
Emily Koch, Kai Edgar and Ellie Biron
Kai Edgar and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN
Ellie Biron and Adinah Alexander
DeLaney Westfall and Keith A. Bearden