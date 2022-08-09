Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Max von Essen and More In THE SECRET GARDEN At Broadway At Music Circus

The production will run through August 14 at UC Davis Health Pavilion.

Aug. 9, 2022  

See first look photos from the Broadway At Music Circus production of the emotional musical The Secret Garden, led by Tony Award-nominee Max von Essen. The production will run through August 14 at UC Davis Health Pavilion.

The enchanting literary classic is reimagined in brilliant musical style. A compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal, THE SECRET GARDEN won three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1991.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life.

Photo Credit: Kevin Graft and Charr Crail

Levin Valayil,, Adinah Alexander, Ellie Biron and Shivani Rustagi

Ellie Biron and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN

Levin Valayil

Shivani Rustagi

Kanisha Marie Feliciano and Kai Edgar

Emily Koch, Kai Edgar and Ellie Biron

Ellie Biron and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN

Ellie Biron

Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Max von Essen and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN

Ellie Biron and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN

Ellie Biron and Blake Stadnik

Max von Essen and Ben Roseberry

Kai Edgar, Max von Essen and Ellie Biron

Emily Koch, Kai Edgar and Ellie Biron

Kai Edgar and the company of THE SECRET GARDEN

Kanisha Marie Feliciano

Ellie Biron

Ellie Biron

Ellie Biron

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

DeLaney Westfall

Ellie Biron and Adinah Alexander

Blake Stadnik

Bill Nolte

Emily Koch

Kai Edgar

Ben Roseberry

Kanisha Marie Feliciano

DeLaney Westfall and Keith A. Bearden

Keith A. Bearden




