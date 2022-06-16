Photos: See Adam Jacobs, Kate Rockwell & More at New York Restoration Project's Spring Picnic Gala

Last night, Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project hosted its annual Spring Picnic Gala at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Check out photos below!

Notable attendees included Sophie von Haselberg (Board Member, actor), Frank DiLella (Host, NY1), Kate Rockwell (Broadway star, Mean Girls), Adam Jacobs (Broadway star, Aladdin), Michael Lorber (realtor, formerly of Million Dollar Listing), Gaby Melian (Chef, Gaby's Kitchen), Thania Peck (Digital Creator), Christopher Griffin (Digital Creator, Plant Kween), Shawn Henderson (Interior Designer) and more below.

The evening honored landscape design visionaries and NYRP Trustees Janice Parker and Walter Hood, as well as NYRP community gardeners across the Bronx & Brooklyn. They also introduced the first-ever NYRP Garden Spotlight Awards, celebrating volunteer gardeners who have gone above and beyond to serve their neighbors throughout the pandemic. Their dedication exemplifies NYRP's mission of increasing access to green space for all New Yorkers.

Since 1995, NYRP has invested in and restored parks and gardens throughout all five city boroughs to ensure that all New Yorkers have equitable access to green space - strengthening communities, promoting food sovereignty, and countering environmental and social injustice. They steward over 80 acres of parkland in partnership with the NYC Parks Department; own and operate 52 community gardens; and build almost two dozen new gardens for local partners citywide every year. NYRP also completed the MillionTreesNYC initiative in partnership with the NYC Parks Department in 2015. With access to neighborhood green space being New Yorkers' lifeline since the onset of the pandemic, NYRP's work is more essential than ever.