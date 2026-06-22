Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Victor Garber & More LEGALLY BLONDE Stars Reunite for Anniversary Event

On June 20th, Amazon MGM Studios took over Manhattan’s Hall des Lumières for “Elle World.” The one-day-only immersive event celebrated the upcoming July 1 premiere of the Prime Video prequel series Elle alongside the 25th anniversary of the beloved 2001 film Legally Blonde. Check out photos below.

The sold-out event drew thousands of attendees throughout the day. Guests explored a multi-level experience featuring live improv, a runway, a “Bend & Snap” drag showcase, Legally Blonde trivia games, a nostalgic yearbook photo studio, and custom brand activations powered by L'Oréal Paris, Nexxus, Dove, T-Mobile, Shopbop, and uniball.

The cast of Elle, including Lexi Minetree and June Diane Raphael, was in attendance. The evening also included a Legally Blonde reunion, with original film stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis, and Victor Garber appearing for the first time together since the film’s release for a look back at the franchise’s legacy and a sneak peek at its future.

The panel was moderated by Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, who guided the cast through hilarious behind-the-scenes memories from the 2001 classic and discussed the generation-spanning impact of Elle Woods’ message of optimism and ambition.

To close out the celebration were two surprise musical performances. Pop icon Hoku took the stage to perform her anthem "Perfect Day," as featured in the opening sequence of the original 2001 film. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton then took the stage for an intimate performance of her hit "A Thousand Miles."

Elle follows Elle Woods in 1995 as she navigates the tumultuous waters of high school. The coming-of-age series explores the formative life experiences that shaped her into the iconic trailblazer audiences first met 25 years ago. The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, premieres all 8 episodes on July 1 on Prime Video.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Prime Video

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