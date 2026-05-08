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Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert

The event raised more than $143,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

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Broadway's best came out in droves to support the fourth-annual Janice Jam: Broadway for Breast Cancer concert benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's funding to find a cure for Metastatic Breast Cancer. Check out photos below!

The event raised more than $143,000 for the Foundation. The evening’s talent roster included Ari Axelrod, Sarrah Strimel Bentley, Ashley Sage Bowling, Bobby Conte, Matt DeAngelis, Lissa deGuzman, Christine Dwyer, Kim Exum, Griefcat, Olympic Champion Laurie Hernandez , Brittney Johnson, Tony Award-Nominee Derek Klena, Eric Krop, Three-time Tony Award Nominee Norm Lewis, Kara Lindsay, Ashley Loren, Dr. Jessica Means, Season Three “The Voice” winner Cassadee Pope, Dee Roscioli, Justin Matthew Sargent, Carrie St. Louis, Donald Webber Jr., and Alyssa Wray.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley, Michael Hull, and Alexa Jae

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Brittney Johnson

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Christine Dwyer

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Jackie Cox

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Carrie St. Louis

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Kim Exum

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Ashley Loren

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Tami Eagle Bowling, Kara Lindsay, Ashley Bowling

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Stage Time Team, Katie Rosin

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Pre-show performance by Stage Time

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Christine Dwyer, Kara Lindsay

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Sony Hall

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Derek Klena

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Carrie St. Louis, Dee Roscioli, Lissa deGuzman

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Laurie Hernandez, Alyssa Wray

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Kara Lindsay, Christine Dwyer, Onco Ballet

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Janice Jam Team

Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert Image
Norm Lewis and Matt DeAngelis

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