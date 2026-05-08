Photos: Norm Lewis, Derek Klena, Brittney Johnson and More at The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer Concert
The event raised more than $143,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Broadway's best came out in droves to support the fourth-annual Janice Jam: Broadway for Breast Cancer concert benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's funding to find a cure for Metastatic Breast Cancer. Check out photos below!
The event raised more than $143,000 for the Foundation. The evening’s talent roster included Ari Axelrod, Sarrah Strimel Bentley, Ashley Sage Bowling, Bobby Conte, Matt DeAngelis, Lissa deGuzman, Christine Dwyer, Kim Exum, Griefcat, Olympic Champion Laurie Hernandez , Brittney Johnson, Tony Award-Nominee Derek Klena, Eric Krop, Three-time Tony Award Nominee Norm Lewis, Kara Lindsay, Ashley Loren, Dr. Jessica Means, Season Three “The Voice” winner Cassadee Pope, Dee Roscioli, Justin Matthew Sargent, Carrie St. Louis, Donald Webber Jr., and Alyssa Wray.
Photo Credit: Shawn Salley, Michael Hull, and Alexa Jae
Jackie Cox
Tami Eagle Bowling, Kara Lindsay, Ashley Bowling
Stage Time Team, Katie Rosin
Pre-show performance by Stage Time
Sony Hall
Carrie St. Louis, Dee Roscioli, Lissa deGuzman
Laurie Hernandez, Alyssa Wray
Kara Lindsay, Christine Dwyer, Onco Ballet
Janice Jam Team