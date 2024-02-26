Photos: NOTHING TO WEAR Art Installation Opens at ChaShaMa

The exhibition runs from February 24 to March 19, 2024.

By: Feb. 26, 2024

NOTHING TO WEAR, an art installation by Bonnie Comley, explores fashion, identity, and sustainability through art. Check out photos from the installation's opening below!

Fashion is more than just clothing; it's a form of expression, a reflection of identity, and a vehicle for storytelling. In a world inundated with fast fashion and fleeting trends, the concept of "nothing to wear" takes on new significance.

From February 24 to March 19, 2024, the ChaShaMa space at 340 East 64th Street, New York, NY, will host the art installation titled "NOTHING TO WEAR." This immersive experience invites viewers to delve into the complexities of fashion, consumerism, sustainability, and body image through a multi-sensory journey.

At its core, "NOTHING TO WEAR" challenges conventional notions of fashion and consumption, prompting viewers to confront their relationship with clothing and its environmental impact. Inspired by the ethos of conscious living and mindful consumption, the installation explores the intersection of art, fashion, and sustainability, inviting participants to question their role in shaping a more ethical and environmentally responsible future.

Upon entering the ChaShaMa space, visitors are enveloped in a world of texture, color, and innovation. The exhibition unfolds as a series of interconnected stations, each offering a unique perspective on the theme of "nothing to wear." On one wall is a funhouse carnival mirror that reflects a distorted image of the viewer. Guests are asked to leave positive or negative comments on paper doll cutouts. These comments can be overheard or inner comments you say to yourself. These dolls create a collage of powerful statements on appearance, clothing, or body. 

A simple backyard clothesline is included to provoke questions about the fabric choices for consumption. Can you wash your own clothes, or do they need to be dry cleaned with harmful chemicals? Clothes dryers and laundry detergents contribute to climate change, yet clothesline bans or regulations remain nationwide. Most communities equate clotheslines with ghettos, devaluing properties, so restrictions apply where clotheslines can be hung. 

The centerpiece of NOTHING TO WEAR is a ceiling-high mountain of clothing to reflect the collective excess we have created. Is the constant cycle of buying new clothes the pursuit of staying on trend and relevant, or are we trying to compensate for the insecurities of our bodies underneath the clothes? 

On select dates and times, there will be short performance pieces. The text was written by Leah Lane and produced and directed by Sarah DeMarino. The actors in the pieces are Daliah Bernstein, Joe Guccione, and Hannah Duran. 

Ultimately, "NOTHING TO WEAR" is not just an art installation; it's a call to action. By inviting viewers to reconsider their relationship with clothing, embrace sustainable consumption habits, and challenge prevailing beauty standards, the exhibition empowers individuals to make informed choices that align with their values and beliefs. Whether through supporting ethical brands, embracing second-hand shopping, or advocating for inclusive representation, every action can create a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowering future for fashion and the planet. And most important, this installation asks for respect for people and the planet. We might look good but struggle and feel like we have NOTHING TO WEAR. 


 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Nothing to Wear by Bonnie Comley

Nothing to Wear by Bonnie Comley

Nothing to Wear by Bonnie Comley

Nothing to Wear by Bonnie Comley

Nothing to Wear by Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley

Sarah DeMarino

Daliah Bernstein

Sarah DeMarino and Daliah Bernstein

Riki Kane Larimer

Elisa Loti Stein

Laura Conroy and Haily Conroy

Catalin Stelian and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Andrew Gothelf, Madeline Myers and Henry Tisch

Sarah DeMarino and Bonnie Comley

Remy Knopf and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Pamela Barbey 

Frankie Lane, Michelle Friedman and Lenny Lane

Hannah Duran, Joe Guccione and Daliah Bernstein

Hannah Duran

Joe Guccione

Daliah Bernstein

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley

Sarah DeMarino

Joe Guccione and Hannah Duran

Hannah Duran

Joe Guccione and Hannah Duran

Hannah Duran

Joe Guccione

Hannah Duran

Joe Guccione

Joe Guccione and Hannah Duran

Daliah Bernstein

Daliah Bernstein

Daliah Bernstein

Daliah Bernstein

Bonnie Comley, Merrie Davis and Cooper Lawrence

Cooper Lawrence, Dr. Robi Ludwig, Errol Rappaport, Bonnie Comley, Quinn Lemley, Suzanna Bowling, Shani Grosz and Merrie Davis

Bonnie Comley with Robin Cofer and Kathleen DeMonchy

Leesa Rowland, Bonnie Comley and Randi Schatz

Bevin Ross and Bonnie Comley

Joe Guccione, Hannah Duran, Bonnie Comley, Sarah DeMarino and Daliah Bernstein

Lenny Lane, Bonnie Comley and Frankie Lane

Sylvia Hemingway and Bonnie Comley

Anita Durst and Bonnie Comley

Anita Durst and Bonnie Comley

Anita Durst and Bonnie Comley

Suzanna Bowling and Merrie Davis

Shady Kerko and McLean Mills

Ayoluwa Taylor, Bonnie Comley and Ruth D. Hunt

Erika Elliott and Bonnie Comley

Alyssa Ritch Frel and Bonnie Comley

Shani Grosz and Anita Durst

Hannah Duran

Bevin Ross, Erika Elliott and Quinn Lemley




