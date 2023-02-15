Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop

The book is adapted from Kushner's acclaimed Broadway Podcast Network series, "Dear Multi-Hyphenate."

Feb. 15, 2023  

Go inside The Drama Bookshop as author Michael Kushner celebrates the release of his new book, "How to Be A Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business: Conversations, Advice, and Tips from Dear Multi-Hyphenate". See photos from the event!

For three seasons, award-winning theatrical artist, producer and personality Michael Kushner has explored what it means for artists in show business to reach their full potential in conversation with some of the industry's biggest names on his acclaimed Broadway Podcast Network series, "Dear Multi-Hyphenate." Kushner has turned those conversations and his own varied experiences and knowledge into an invaluable resource guide that empowers theater professionals to take hold of their own careers and become successful multi-hyphenate artists themselves.

Published by Routledge and CRC Press, "How to Be A Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business: Conversations, Advice, and Tips from Dear Multi-Hyphenate" is available everywhere books are sold.

"This book is all about accessibility in the theater industry," said Michael Kushner. "My goal is to share little to no cost ways one can partake in the industry and create a lucrative career. You no longer have to, or should, choose one way to create in the theater, television, and film industries anymore - and I believe multi-hyphenating is the key to longevity and specificity. Multi-hyphenating has been around a long time but never had a name, and was often looked down upon if you weren't a celebrity. But why do you have to be a celebrity in order to have multiple proficiencies? Of course actors can produce, photograph, educate, write, and podcast! We're creatives and we don't need permission - and the plus side of this approach has never been discussed, until now."

Discussing self-identity, networking, workflow, failure, passion, purpose, socially responsible artistry, social media, and the effects of COVID-19, Michael Kushner sets the stage for artists of all disciplines and backgrounds to find personalized success in the theater industry. Complete with informative and lively exercises and excerpts from Kushner's popular podcast and workshop, "Dear Multi-Hyphenate," "How to Be A Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business'' addresses questions such as: How do we recover from a pandemic? How do we give more access to marginalized theater creators? and What goes into producing our own projects? Featuring exclusive information from a myriad of theater makers, including Beowulf Borritt, Rachel Brosnahan, Sammi Cannold, Jim Caruso, Ken Davenport, Paige Davis, Julie James, Joan Marcus, Matthew Murphy, Jen Namoff, Karen Olivo, Pennywild, Tonya Pinkins, Bob the Drag Queen, Frances Ruffelle, Leigh Silverman, Tom Viola, and more, the book promotes the dismantling of gatekeeping and provides a specialized, hands-on experience to an innovative and lucrative approach to theater making. "How to Be a Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business" is an invaluable resource for theater artists at any level in their careers, whether they are undergraduates, graduate students, professors, award-winning members of the theater and film community, working professionals, high school students, or entrepreneurs.

Now in its third season, Michael Kushner's highly popular podcast, "Dear Multi-Hyphenate" has welcomed an incredible array of Tony and Emmy Award-winning guests from the worlds of Broadway, television, and film, including the legendary Carol Burnett, Carson Kressley, Sarah Jones, Douglas Lyons, Ken Davenport, Alex Wyse, Christine Pedi, Charles Bush, Ben Faukhauser, Moisés Kaufman, and more. Together with his guests, Kushner dissects the idea of doing it all by letting go of the rules and taking control of your full potential. "Dear Multi-Hyphenate" is available wherever you listen to podcasts via the Broadway Podcast Network.

Photo Credit: Michael Allen RussellPhotos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop
Michael Kushner, Josh Roberts, Cameron Burns

Photos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop
Michael Kushner

Photos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop
Michael Kushner's HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS

Photos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop
Michael Kushner and Carlie Craig

Photos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop
Michael Kushner and Remy Germinario

Photos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop
Rachel Sussman, Sarah Hamaty, Michael Kushner, Lauren Molina, Alexandra Silber

Photos: Michael Kushner Celebrates His New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS At The Drama Bookshop
Rachel Sussman, Sarah Hamaty, Michael Kushner, Lauren Molina, Alexandra Silber

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabouts Laura Pels Theater Photo
THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theater
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the opening of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.
Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater Photo
Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater
Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director) has announced that Lisa Lawer Post has been named Interim Executive Director at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Post will officially join the award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway institution on February 27, 2023.   Current Executive Director Khady Kamara will depart the company at the end of the month.
Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with Guest Bebe Neuwirth Photo
Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with Guest Bebe Neuwirth
THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton in the premiere edition of her live music and talk show “Stars Tonight!” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
Brady, Hurder, Salonga, Stroker, & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Photo
Brady, Hurder, Salonga, Stroker, & More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Broadway legends and emerging luminaries alike will lend their light in celebration at Broadway Backwards as they perform beloved songs from musical theater through the lens of the LGBTQ+ experience.

More Hot Stories For You


Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage TheaterLisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater
February 15, 2023

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director) has announced that Lisa Lawer Post has been named Interim Executive Director at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Post will officially join the award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway institution on February 27, 2023.   Current Executive Director Khady Kamara will depart the company at the end of the month.
Brenda Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with First Guest Bebe Neuwirth, at The Green Room 42Brenda Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with First Guest Bebe Neuwirth, at The Green Room 42
February 15, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton in the premiere edition of her live music and talk show “Stars Tonight!” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
Wayne Brady, Robyn Hurder, Anthony Rapp, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, and More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS LineupWayne Brady, Robyn Hurder, Anthony Rapp, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, and More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Lineup
February 15, 2023

Broadway legends and emerging luminaries alike will lend their light in celebration at Broadway Backwards as they perform beloved songs from musical theater through the lens of the LGBTQ+ experience.
George Street Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, Directed By Colin HanlonGeorge Street Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, Directed By Colin Hanlon
February 15, 2023

George Street Playhouse (GSP) has announced its spring musical comedy event--the Broadway/Off-Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.  Performances of this fresh and newly conceived production begin March 14th and continue through April 9th at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale.
Listen: Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee & More Remember Dancer Timothy Scott in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIESListen: Betty Buckley, Baayork Lee & More Remember Dancer Timothy Scott in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES
February 15, 2023

On the latest episode of Mobituaries, hosted by Mo Rocca, Broadway's best gather to remember the man who made Mr. Mistoffelees dance.
share