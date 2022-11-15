Photos: Manhattan Ballet School Presents THE NUTCRACKER SUITE

Manhattan Ballet School presents a 90-minute production of The Nutcracker Suite to The Kaye Playhouse for two performances only. Performances will run on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, at 4pm (no intermission). This production is perfect holiday family evening for all ages.

On Christmas Eve family and friends have gathered to decorate the Christmas Tree: suddenly, a mysterious figure joins the party bringing toys for the children. Clara receives a special toy - a nutcracker, that comes to life while everyone is asleep and takes us on an adventure and wondrous places ..



Manhattan Ballet School's 45th Nutcracker season has brought students, school graduates, and professional dancers to partake in this beautifully choreographed performance full of magic, wonder, and magnificent costumes.



Originally choreographed by the Manhattan Ballet School founders Elfriede Merman von Busse and Patricia Savoia, the tradition continues under the directorship of Jennifer Groenke who this season united students, graduates, and guest artists: this performance is a celebration of the school's commitment to nurture and inspire young dancers.



Making it more of a family show, the two Principal Dancers, Ilia Pankratov, (Drosselmeyer) and Natiya Kezevadze (Clara's Mother) are Husband and Wife and new parents.

Featured Dancer, Mireille Lorenzo, will perform the solo "Interlude". She is a graduate scholarship student from The Ailey School. She grew up in the Philippines where she danced at Dance Theater Manille, in affiliation with The Australian Conservatoire of Ballet in Melbourne and has been dancing ballet for 17 years. She is currently an apprentice at Nai Ni Chen Dance Company, DanKerr & Dancers, and is a teaching assistant for the Junior Division at The Ailey School.