Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season

The New York Pops under the baton of Maestro Steven Reineke kicks off the 2023-2024 season at Carnegie Hall tonight.
The concert celebrates 21st Century Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there as guest artists Haley Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Munoz and Ali Stroker rehearsed with the orchestra.
Check out the photos!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Steven Reineke, music director, conductor The New York Pops
Steven Reineke & Hilary Kilgore
Javier Munoz
The New York Pops, Carnegie Hall
