Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season

The New York Pops under the baton of Maestro Steven Reineke kicks off the 2023-2024 season at Carnegie Hall tonight.

The concert celebrates 21st Century Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there as guest artists Haley Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Munoz and Ali Stroker rehearsed with the orchestra.

Check out the photos!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff