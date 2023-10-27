Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season

BroadwayWorld was there as guest artists Haley Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Munoz and Ali Stroker prepped for the big night.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season

The New York Pops under the baton of Maestro Steven Reineke kicks off the 2023-2024 season at Carnegie Hall tonight.  

The concert celebrates 21st Century Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there as guest artists Haley Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Munoz and Ali Stroker rehearsed with the orchestra. 

Check out the photos!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Steven Reineke, music director, conductor The New York Pops

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Steven Reineke & Hilary Kilgore

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Javier Munoz

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Derek Klena

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Derek Klena

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Ali Stroker

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
Ali Stroker & Derek Klena

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season

Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
The New York Pops, Carnegie Hall



