Photos: MACBETH'S Ruth Negga Receives Portrait at Sardi's

MACBETH on Broadway's Ruth Negga received the honor of a portrait at the legendary theatre establishment, Sardi's. The Macbeth cast and crew gathered to celebrate the unveiling of Ruth's portrait, honoring her Tony-nominated Broadway debut in the role of Lady Macbeth.

MACBETH will play it's final performance as scheduled this Sunday, July 10th at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.