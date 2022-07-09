Photos: MACBETH'S Ruth Negga Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Ruth Negga received the honor of a portrait at the legendary theatre establishment, Sardi’s last night.
MACBETH on Broadway's Ruth Negga received the honor of a portrait at the legendary theatre establishment, Sardi's. The Macbeth cast and crew gathered to celebrate the unveiling of Ruth's portrait, honoring her Tony-nominated Broadway debut in the role of Lady Macbeth.
MACBETH will play it's final performance as scheduled this Sunday, July 10th at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.
A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.
Ruth Negga (Photo Credit Michaelah Reynolds)
