Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere

On Monday, April 6, Netflix hosted the Big Mistakes World Premiere Event at the Paris Theatre, with the red carpet and after party taking place at The Russian Tea Room in New York City. Check out photos from the red carpet featuring Broadway's Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, and more.

Cast & Creatives in attendance included Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Star Dan Levy, Creator/Executive Producer Rachel Sennott, along with cast Taylor Ortega, two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Elizabeth Perkins, Aladdin alum Jacob Gutierrez, and Mark Ivanir.

Special guests included Eugene Levy & Deborah Devine, Victor Garber, Andrea Martin, Sohla El-Waylly, Tefi Pessoa, Recho Omondi, Ira Madison III, Julian Sewell, and more.

Big Mistakes follows Nicky (Dan Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill-equipped to handle. Created and executive produced by Levy and Rachel Sennott, the comedy series will premiere on Netflix on April 9, 2026.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Netflix