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Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere

The new comedy series is created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott.

By: Apr. 07, 2026

On Monday, April 6, Netflix hosted the Big Mistakes World Premiere Event at the Paris Theatre, with the red carpet and after party taking place at The Russian Tea Room in New York City. Check out photos from the red carpet featuring Broadway's Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, and more.

Cast & Creatives in attendance included Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Star Dan Levy, Creator/Executive Producer Rachel Sennott, along with cast Taylor Ortega, two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Elizabeth Perkins, Aladdin alum Jacob Gutierrez, and Mark Ivanir. 

Special guests included Eugene Levy & Deborah Devine, Victor Garber, Andrea Martin, Sohla El-Waylly, Tefi Pessoa, Recho Omondi, Ira Madison III, Julian Sewell, and more.

Big Mistakes follows Nicky (Dan Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill-equipped to handle. Created and executive produced by Levy and Rachel Sennott, the comedy series will premiere on Netflix on April 9, 2026.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Taylor Ortega

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Dan Levy

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Rachel Sennott

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jacob Gutierrez

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jack Innanen and Boran Kuzum

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Erin Levy and Anne-Marie McGintee

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Andrea Martin

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Victor Garber

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jacob Gutierrez

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jack Innanen and Lauren Cantrell

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Deborah Divine, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Elizabeth Perkins

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Laurie Metcalf, Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega and Abby Quinn

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jacqui Rivera

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Rachel Sennott

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jacqui Rivera, Dan Levy, Timothy Greenberg, Anne-Marie McGintee and Erin Levy

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jack Innanen, Mark Ivanir, Boran Kuzum, Laurie Metcalf, Taylor Ortega, Dan Levy, Elizabeth Perkins, Rachel Sennott, Jacob Gutierrez, and Abby Quinn

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Andy Weil, Jack Innanen, Mark Ivanir, Boran Kuzum, Tracey Pakosta, Jinny Howe, Laurie Metcalf, Taylor Ortega, Dan Levy, Elizabeth Perkins, Bela Bajaria, Jacob Gutierrez, Rachel Sennott, Abby Quinn, Jacqui Rivera, Timothy Greenberg, Anne-Marie McGintee and Erin Levy

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Bela Bajaria and Dan Levy

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Jack Innanen

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Taylor Ortega

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Gutierrez, & More Attend BIG MISTAKES Premiere Image
Anne-Marie McGintee and Dan Levy






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