Photos: Laura Benanti Joins As Guest Ringmaster For I'MPOSSIBLE At The New Victory Theater

This past Sunday, Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti joined Omnium Circus onstage at the New Victory Theater during a performance of I’mPossible in the role of Guest Ringmaster. See photos from Laura's visit to the show below!

Benanti, a supporter of the New Victory Theater, took the stage with her daughter Ella before Sunday’s performance to introduce I’mPossible. In her speech, Benanti spoke about the importance of representation and thanked the New Victory Theater for creating access for all people to experience the arts. Ella also spoke about what the arts and storytelling meant to her! Their remarks were translated by an American Sign Language interpreter, as Omnium is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in both English and American Sign Language.

Omnium, a world-renowned comprehensively inclusive and accessible circus company, will be presenting I'mPossible at the New Victory Theater through April 28. Every performance of I’mPossible at the New Victory Theater will incorporate audio description, captioning, sensory-friendly lighting and sound, and a calm environment where movement and vocalization are welcome. The New Victory Theater will have fidgets and ear defenders available, a calming corner and an activity area downstairs with a live feed of the show if audience members need a break from the excitement.