Photos: LABEL•LESS at The Duke on 42nd Street

Check out new production photos of Label•less, a new musical experience, playing Off-Broadway this summer, after a limited,sold-out run in 2025. Written and directed by Lea and Drew Lachey, with choreography by Lea Lachey.

Label•less is a new musical experience that gets real about the challenges we all face in today’s world. Created by Drew Lachey (98 Degrees & “Dancing With the Stars”) and choreographer Lea Lachey, Label•lessfeatures a cast of young adults sharing real-life experiences and taking audiences on an emotional journey. With an original score spanning rock, pop, and R&B, plus hit songs like “Born This Way” and “Rise Up”.

The cast of Label•less includes Lauren Maria Abraham, Kaylee Bays, Justin Daxt Bobbs, Nasir Butler, Antonio Davis Jr., Micah Day, Abby Docherty, Aaron Gillis Jr., Cayla Nichole Harris, Diana Hutchinson, Iz Lachey, Kendall Maley, Paola Marcías, Bianca Mio, Nate Promkul, Ethan Eisaiah Rualo, Colton Smith, and Kiwi Villalobos.

Label•less is written and directed by choreographer and performer Lea Lachey and award-winning stage and screen star Drew Lachey, of the multi-platinum and Grammy nominated vocal group 98 Degrees; and choreographed by Lea Lachey. Label•less features projections by Brave Berlin and casting by Holly Buczek, CSA - HDB Casting. Kelsey Harlow is the Stage Manager.

Label•less began performances Wednesday June 10, 2026, at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios (229 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) and will open Thursday June 18, for a limited run through Saturday August 29, 2026.