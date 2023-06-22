Photos: Jimmy Awards Nominees Take Over Times Square

Yesterday, June 21, 96 Jimmy Awards nominees saw their faces displayed on billboards right in the heart of New York City. This was just one stop in a day of classic Broadway activities, from eating at Sardi’s to attending a Broadway show.

Check out a photo of the nominees below!

The Broadway League Foundation presents the 14th annual Jimmy Awards. The ceremony features dynamic ensemble and solo performances and culminates with the presentation of a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award, as well as other honors and scholarships. Winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts. This year there are 96 nominees from 48 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S. www.jimmyawards.com

Corbin Bleu hosts The Jimmy Awards on June 26, 2023 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. Live Streaming will be available on YouTube and Facebook starting at 7:30pm Eastern.