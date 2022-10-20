Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players

Apocalyptic Artists provides free theatre arts programming and cutting-edge productions to NYC schools and communities.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Apocalyptic Artists held their Inaugural Gala at The Players on Sunday evening, October 16th, featuring honored guest Robert Cuccioli, a Keynote conversation with Ty Jones and a performance by the students of Cardinal Spellman High School.

Founded by co-artistic directors Alice Renier, Brynne McManimie, Kea Trevett and Peter Romano, Apocalyptic Artists provides free theatre arts programming and cutting-edge productions to NYC schools and communities. Apocalyptic is committed to shaping the future of classical theatre, making it accessible for all. The company launched in 2020, in direct response to cuts made to NYC's arts education budget during the Covid-19 pandemic. In communities already suffering from limited access to arts programming, schools faced virtually eliminating the arts from their curriculum. Creative outlets are crucial in moments of crisis: to play, cultivate joy, process trauma, and imagine a brighter future.

Apocalyptic has produced two feature film adaptations of Shakespeare's plays to date: a multimedia adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring performances by Eliud Kauffman, Zo Tipp, Fang Du, Veracity Butcher, Robert Manning Jr, Jae Woo, and Kieron Anthony, and a bilingual adaptation of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, featuring performances by Sean Carvajal, Anita Abdinezhad, Bradley Tejeda, Sky Smith, Tiffany Small, Nick Shea, and Eli Bridges.

In their first two years, Apocalyptic Artists has provided over 300 free theatre workshops to 12 NYC schools, and their films have reached over 1500 students across all five boroughs. Learn more about the company at www.apocalypticartists.com

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players
Peter Romano, Kea Trevett, Brynne McManimie, and Alice Renier

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players
The company with Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players
Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players
The company with Keynote guest Ty Jones

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players
Alice Renier, Ty Jones

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players
Kea Trevett,Tegan Summer

Photos: Inside the Apocalyptic Artists' Inaugural Gala At The Players
The students of Cardinal Spellman High School




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Seattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The MooreSeattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The Moore
October 20, 2022

Seattle Theatre Group will welcome Las Cafeteras back to Seattle with their Day of the Dead production, Hasta La Muerte, November 5th at the Moore Theatre. In honoring the ancestors who came before us, Hasta La Muerte is a passionate, multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, and altares y flores.
Missoula Community Theatre To Hold Auditions For PUFFS, A Non-Musical PlayMissoula Community Theatre To Hold Auditions For PUFFS, A Non-Musical Play
October 20, 2022

The Missoula Community Theatre announces an open AUDITION on Sunday, November 20th for its non-musical comedy Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (yep, that really IS the title).
Rising Sun Performance Company Brings Thrilling Fun With THE MYSTERY OF THE GREEN TEETH GHOSTRising Sun Performance Company Brings Thrilling Fun With THE MYSTERY OF THE GREEN TEETH GHOST
October 20, 2022

New York's Rising Sun Performance Company, under the direction of founding artistic director Akia Squitieri, will celebrate Halloween with its comic-spooky children's play, The Mystery of the Green Teeth Ghost, on pre-Halloween weekend Oct 22-23.
WQXR Presents Artist Propulsion Lab Fellows, Aizuri Quartet, In Concert At The Greene Space, November 18WQXR Presents Artist Propulsion Lab Fellows, Aizuri Quartet, In Concert At The Greene Space, November 18
October 20, 2022

The GRAMMY-nominated Aizuri Quartet, “a quartet of expert collaborators” (The New York Times), performs their innovative Song Emerging program at The Greene Space as part of the WQXR Artist Propulsion Lab Concert Series on Friday, November 18 at 7:00pm ET. A livestream is also available.
International Steinway Artist Jim McDonough Announces Holiday Concert Tour and Celebrates 20 Years in Show BusinessInternational Steinway Artist Jim McDonough Announces Holiday Concert Tour and Celebrates 20 Years in Show Business
October 20, 2022

An Iowa holiday staple is set to return later this year, following a pandemic-related hiatus since 2019, with a statewide concert series, “Christmas with Jim McDonough and His Orchestra: The 20th Anniversary Tour.” 