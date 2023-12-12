Photos: Inside Quentin Garzón's GRAY LAND Short Musical Film Soundtrack Recording Session 

The 'Gray Land' soundtrack composed by Johanna Telander is available now!

By: Dec. 12, 2023

The 'Gray Land' soundtrack composed by Johanna Telander is available now! If not, The pop-rock-leaning score of this new and promising short film is  mixed by Jay Alton at Alton Audio and mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering. Check out photos from the recording session below!

Featuring a stellar cast, including Broadway’s Grace Stockdale ('Waitress,' '1776'), Lilli Passero (The Voice Top 9 Finalist, Season 12), Avionce Hoyles, Elena Ramos Pascullo, and Taylor Harvey, the film also boasts a talented band with Brian Walters, Sean Andrews, Nadir Aslam, Brianne Lugo, Matt Kolodzieski, Magda Kress, Dominic Frigo, Brad Bailey, Rachel Mulcahy, and Sasha Ono.

Directed by Tyler Milliron- the short film details Ashton’s mental health journey through color and music. The film’s rise from pain to hope delivers both a powerful and emotive experience.

Now available on all music platforms, the 'Gray Land' soundtrack invites you to immerse yourself in its mesmerizing melodies and be part of this cinematic musical adventure.

Listen to the soundtrack: https://grayland.hearnow.com/gray-land

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland and Rachel Montelone

Johanna Telander, Tyler Milliron, Quentin Garzon

Tyler Milliron

Quentin Garzon

Grace Stockdale

Lilli Passero

Avionce Hoyles

 



