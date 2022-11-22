Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

The acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish opened its limited engagement last night at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). The production, a New York Times Critic's Pick, plays through January 1, 2023.

The acclaimed production is directed once again by the legendary Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey. As previously announced, Steven Skybell recreates his award-winning performance as Tevye, a milkman, navigating family, faith and changing traditions in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka. Key elements of Jerome Robbins' choreography are included with Staging and New Choreography by Staś Kmieć.



The cast also includes Jennifer Babiak (Golde), Lisa Fishman (Yente), Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Michael Nigro (Fyedke), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik), and Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl). The ensemble features Jonathan Cable (Sasha), Yael Eden Chanukov (Ensemble), John Giesige (Swing), Kirk Geritano (Avrom), Abby Goldfarb (Ensemble), Raquel Nobile (Shprintse), Jonathan Quigley (Chaim), Nick Raynor (Yosl/Dancer/Ensemble), Adam B. Shapiro (Der Rov/Ensemble), Jodi Snyder (Beylke, Frume-Sore), James Monroe Števko (Mendl/Ensemble), Ron Tal (Ensemble), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Der Fidler), Bobby Underwood (Der Gradavoy), and Mikhl Yashinsky (Nokhum/Mordkhe).



Scenic design is by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Tony Award winner Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and hair/wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Watson. NYTF artistic director Zalmen Mlotek is musical director and conductor, with orchestrations by Larry Blank. Merete Muenter is associate director of the production, with NYTF associate artistic director Motl Didner on board as associate director and supertitle designer. Veronica Aglow serves as production stage manager, with Kat West on board as production supervisor and Tinc Productions and Michael Costa making up the production management team. Jamibeth Margolis, CSA is casting director.



Fiddler on the Roof features a book by Joseph Stein based on stories by Sholem Aleichem, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Yiddish translation is by Shraga Friedman. The original 1964 Broadway production, produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical has been playing on world stages ever since its original Broadway production.